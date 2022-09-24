Arrowheadlines: ‘Wasp’ still haunts DeForest Buckner

The latest

Stat to know: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce leads all tight ends with 172 receiving yards and 10 receiving first downs. And the Colts have allowed a league-high 87% completion rate on passes targeting tight ends this season. What to know for fantasy: Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor hurt you last week, but fear not ... he has over 100 rushing yards or a rushing score in each of his past six games when Indy is an underdog.

DeForest Buckner speaks about Super Bowl 54 regrets

A play that haunts @DeForestBuckner: 3rd and 15 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.⁰⁰For the full interview ➡️ https://t.co/SkhxhfSKnY pic.twitter.com/h9Vrad58IV — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 23, 2022

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six | NFL.com

DeAngelo Hall It’s been a rough start for the Colts, but their fortunes turn this week against the undefeated Chiefs. Indy’s defense records three takeaways against Patrick Mahomes and Co., while Jonathan Taylor helps get the offense on track with 150 scrimmage yards and three scores. The Colts get their first win of the season in style!

The NFL’s 5 Biggest Disappointments Early in 2022 Season | Bleacher Report

Matt Ryan, QB, Indianapolis Colts The veteran signal-caller told reporters that his performance is unacceptable but believes things will turn around starting in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs: “There’s no doubt about it, we have to get it corrected. Our performance hasn’t been good enough the first couple of weeks and we know that. I also think we have a tough group of guys, a proud group of guys that are all introspective and thinking about what they can do to help us play better as a unit.” It will take a vintage Matty Ice showing to get the Colts in the win column against a foe as strong as the 2-0 Chiefs, the type of performance Ryan has yet to muster since leaving the Atlanta Falcons.

Patrick Mahomes on what he learned from 2021 season, playoff loss to Bengals: ‘You can’t relax at all’ | CBS Sports

“You can’t relax. That was the biggest thing,” Mahomes said, per The Athletic. “Every game I had played in the playoffs, for the most part, it was back and forth and we had to battle to the very end. We got up a lot and we just relaxed. Then (the Bengals) got the momentum and we couldn’t turn it back on. That’s something I’ll hold for the rest of my career. We’ve won one Super Bowl. But you want to have at least two or three by the next few years.”

Chiefs raise nearly $1 million for Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City | Chiefs Wire

According to a team press release, Red Friday flag sales on Friday, Sept. 9 raised more than $840K for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, whose mission is to serve families with sick children with the supportive services they need. To put that number in perspective, the past 10 years combined have raised over $4.5 million for Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City. During the team’s 50/50 raffle in the home opener in Week 1, Chiefs fans raised an additional $100K — the largest regular-season pot in raffle history — for Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City. The total money raised is close to $1 million.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (ribs) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jaguars | NFL.com

Whether Justin Herbert will give it a go Sunday — broken rib cartilage and all — is still to be determined as the Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback is questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “That’s a decision we have a couple more days to make,” Herbert said Friday. “That decision will be made on Sunday.” Head coach Brandon Staley reaffirmed that he considers Herbert to be day to day, saying the team would make a decision based on the progress he makes through the remainder of the week before Sunday. Herbert did not practice on Friday after limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) out for Week 3 game at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | ESPN

This game still has Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but the quarterbacks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers won’t have anything close to their full complement of receivers on Sunday. The Packers for sure won’t have Sammy Watkins, their leading receiver through two games, because of a hamstring injury. Two of their other top receivers, rookie second-round pick Christian Watson (hamstring) and veteran Randall Cobb (illness), were listed as questionable on Friday.

Eric Bieniemy reiterates that Chiefs won’t look past Colts

However, sometimes a winless team has looked dreadful, and that’s the case with the Indianapolis Colts this year. They’ve scored a league-low 20 points, and the defense hasn’t done much to help their chances in either matchup. They haven’t exactly faced world-beaters either, playing the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. None of that matters to someone like Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It’s his job to keep his players motivated, avoiding any overlooking of the next opponent. Yet, this isn’t a case of Bieniemy overstating his respect for the team they are playing. He knows the Colts are a more competitive foe than they’ve shown this year. “At the end of the day, Jacksonville played a better game than the Indianapolis Colts did,” Bieniemy acknowledged to reporters after practice on Thursday. “I expect the Colts to be better, because obviously they have a great head coach in Frank Reich, he’s done a hell of a job. We’ve seen (defensive coordinator) Gus [Bradley], we know Gus, he’s done an excellent job since he became a defensive coordinator in this league. We expect them to come out and be better than what they have shown the previous two games.”

Chiefs vs. Colts is always a showdown pic.twitter.com/OD9aonCWw4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 23, 2022

