Chiefs-Colts: 5 questions with the enemy

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Indianapolis Colts. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored to win. We welcome Chris Shepherd of Stampede Blue — our sister SBNation site covering the Indianapolis Colts— for Five Questions with the Enemy.

Well I could be brief or I could actually explain it and why would I get upset? It’s week three. After three weeks last season the Panthers were 3-0, the Sam Darnold reclamation project was all but done and PFF graded him as the seventh best QB in the league. The Panthers finished 5-12 and Darnold eventually split playing time with the corpse of Cam Newton. I’m not sure the Colts are going to be any good at all, but it’s week three and my life is pretty good. Why get upset?

Also, this is hardly the first time this has happened for Colts fans, when you change quarterbacks every off season for five years in a row, this is what you get. Frank Reich’s offense is complex and highly structured. Reich talks about his offense “staying on schedule,” which means getting positive plays on first and second down, setting up a manageable third down that your offense should convert.

Reich isn’t trying to set up third downs. He’s trying to ensure he gets the ball in the hands of his playmakers with the hope that they can make a play and pick up a big chunk of yards. But the offense does its best to make sure that if no one makes a great play, if everyone just does their job, they’ll get positive plays to set up a manageable third down so they can convert and get another three cracks at creating an explosive play. To do this Reich needs to understand what his quarterback needs to distribute the ball effectively and he also has to figure out how to use his new skill position players to stay on schedule. Right now, if they get “off schedule” and find themselves in 3rd and 7+, Reich hasn’t figured out what to do with the team he has this year. Matt Ryan hasn’t figured out who he’s going to rely on when the chips are down and the side effect of those two things is that 3rd and 9 might as well be 3rd and 45- it’s not technically impossible but it feels that way. If you have the same quarterback year after year with the same play caller this process doesn’t have to happen every year, but this is the post Luck era in Indianapolis and that’s been the reality, year in and year out.

Further, the offensive line, a strength of the team since halfway through 2018, has been bad. They have two new full time starters; right guard Danny Pinter and left tackle Matt Pryor. Pryor has had issues dealing with speed around the edge but that’s not the biggest issue the unit has had. In week two they were completely unable to handle stunts and twists from the Jaguars defensive line in the first half. At some point they decided to communicate and started to handle the twists and looked much better- though it was too little, too late. If you look at the stat sheet you’ll see that Matt Ryan was sacked twice, if you watched the game it was because Ryan was desperately trying to wait for the likes of Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan to get open and because there’s a reason you’ve never heard of those two receivers, they never got open, Ryan held the ball long enough to bake cookies and took a couple of sacks. The good news is that all of the Colts problems on offense seem fixable. The bad news is, they don’t have that much time to figure it out.

On defense... Well most Colts fans online hated Matt Eberflus and were glad when he left. Most Colts fans online are idiots. I’m not convinced Gus Bradley is going to be able to match what ‘Flus did but it’s still too early to know. The problems we’ve seen seem less fixable on defense, time will tell.

Too long; didn’t read: Same stuff, new year.