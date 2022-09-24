Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Bills are better than the Chiefs

The Bills are better than us this year. — SailboatSeance⛵️ (@LMorr1933) September 20, 2022

A lot of Chiefs fans might be afraid to admit this — but through two weeks, the Buffalo Bills are absolutely the better team.

Now, I could be wrong. But it looks like this Chiefs fan is conceding the season to the Bills. That’s where we differ. Yes... the Bills look better right now — but come December and January, the Chiefs have the potential to surpass them.

Why do I say that?

The Bills should be better right now. Buffalo returned their core pieces and added a guy named Von Miller — a future Hall of Famer. So early in the season, it’s no surprise to see them clicking on all cylinders.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs traded away the most dynamic player in football — and inserted pretty much an entirely new receiving corps. It’s going to take time for that to work out.

With that being said, the Chiefs are still 2-0.

Just like the Packers with Rodgers, the Chiefs won’t value playmakers for Mahomes

KC isn’t going to value playmakers for Mahomes just like GB with Rodgers. He’ll go rest of career without a true dominant WR1 — ryan (@rrryannn24) September 20, 2022

It’s fair to say that the Green Bay Packers haven’t gone all-in on providing Aaron Rodgers as many weapons as possible. Let’s not pretend, however, that Rodgers has played with chopped liver throughout his career.

Rodgers has, after all, thrown the ball to the likes of James Jones, Greg Jennings, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams.

Plus... the salary cap is a real thing. When you have one of those once-in-a-lifetime talents at quarterback, you shouldn’t need to have a loaded receiving corps. Most teams in that situation would prefer using those resources for their offensive lines and defensive talent.

With the Tyreek Hill trade, I think we’re seeing a similar situation in Kansas City. When you have a limited quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa, it’s necessary to spend a lot for a player like Hill. But when Patrick Mahomes is under center, that’s just not the case.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling should lose some snaps to Skyy Moore

MVS should lose some snaps to Skyy — Ryan Pederson (@dontBAWSme) September 20, 2022

Speaking of providing Mahomes with weapons...

I’m not sure there was anyone who was more excited about Skyy Moore’s selection than I was. Despite coming from a small school, Moore passes my eye test on film. He has a quick release, slick feet and great hands. From a skillset standpoint, there’s no doubt in my mind that Moore is ready.

But is he caught up on the playbook? That’s a different conversation — and who knows the answer?

What I do know is that he’s way too talented to get only two snaps in a game. I’m not sure if he needs to take snaps from Valdes-Scantling or someone else — but Moore does need to see the field a lot more. I truly believe that unlocking him will give the offense a completely new dimension that we haven’t yet seen.

It’s only a matter of time.

The Chiefs need to become more run-heavy — until teams respect the rush

We need to become more run heavy until teams start respecting our rush attack. — Jimmy Bryant (@jimjosbryant) September 20, 2022

In theory, this makes tons of sense.

As a team, the Chiefs are averaging around five yards per carry. Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is averaging nearly eight yards per carry.

Nonetheless, we should know better by now. As long as Andy Reid is the team’s head coach — and Mahomes is the quarterback — this team will remain pass-heavy.

Can you really blame him?