Chiefs vs. Colts final injury report: Shaquille Leonard ruled out for Sunday

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, The Chiefs are on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mike Danna DE Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Harrison Butker K Left Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Trey Smith G Ankle FP FP FP - Orlando Brown T Knee FP FP FP - Mecole Hardman WR Heel LP LP FP - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Hip FP FP FP - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder FP FP FP - Justin Watson WR Chest FP FP FP -

Colts

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Bernhard Raimann T Ankle DNP LP LP OUT Shaquille Leonard LB Back FP FP FP OUT Yannick Ngakoue DE Back LP DNP LP QUEST Michael Pittman Jr. WR Quad LP LP FP - Alec Pierce WR Concussion FP FP FP - DeForest Buckner DT Hip LP FP FP - Grover Stewart DT Shoulder FP FP FP - Zaire Franklin LB Shoulder FP FP FP - Julian Blackmon S Shoulder FP FP FP -

Some notes

As was expected, the Chiefs will be without defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) who missed practice the entire week. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel), who logged some limited practices this week, is a go. He was a full participant on Friday

: “It’s a huge loss — but our mentality is next-man-up, always, you know? Mike brings a lot of things to the table. He’s very versatile, he’s a great player and can do a lot of things for us and help us win. But just like I said, it’s next man up.” That next man up for Danna is expected to be Malik Herring, per Reid: “We’ve had more [defensive ends] than we’ve needed right there, but we’ll let 94 (Malik Herring) jump in there and get a couple reps, too.”

Chiefs DE Malik Herring he's received a lot of help from his teammates this week in preparing to play against the Colts Sunday.



"Dream come true to make my first NFL debut," Herring said. "I can't wait to see how it goes." — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 23, 2022

Reid also had an update on Butker : “[The ankle’s] still swollen a bit, but he’s making progress. He’s working on his swings now, but it was a pretty good sprain. [It] swelled up on him, and getting all that out of there is going to take a minute. Hopefully, he’s ready to go next week, but the kid, [Matt] Ammendola, he’s doing a great job.”

The Colts have ruled star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) out for the game, and that's a significant loss. Offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (ankle) — who's taken snaps at left tackle for the Colts in both games this season — is also out.

Chiefs right guard Trey Smith on Leonard not playing: "I can speak for us — whenever someone goes down, it's the next-man-up mentality. Once again, they're another NFL football team, so they'll have someone in there that's fully capable. For us, it really doesn't change anything. We have to go out there and execute at a high level and pretty much just do our job."

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) and DeForest Buckner (hip) — who logged limited practices this week — are expected to play. Wide receiver Alec Pierce has cleared the concussion protocol. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) is questionable.

