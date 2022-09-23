Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Colts Week 3

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes held off the pressure, wide receiver Mecole Hardman's wheels were showing — and the defense was dominant.

At least that is what happened in the EA Universe.

Mahomes threw two interceptions on back-to-back drives to start the game. Both passes were intercepted by Stephon Gilmore. The problem was that the Colts could only manage three points, as the defense stood Jonathan Taylor up on third-down tries.

The Chiefs' offense was only on the field for 23 minutes of the game as Mahomes methodically put it in the right hands to score.

Hardman secured a 75-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. He finished the day with one touchdown but helped move down the field in big moments of the game.

The Colts kept flirting with being in the contest, but the Chiefs' defense would make a big play or stop to throw off their rhythm. It happened early in the first quarter, with a tackle for a loss by Leo Chenal — then a sack by Frank Clark and Chris Jones. The Chiefs defense also managed to end a massive 14-play drive on a turnover on downs to begin the fourth quarter.

Jones iced the game by himself. He had consecutive downs in which he recorded a sack, then later strip-sacked Matt Ryan, scoring a touchdown.

Final score: Chiefs 38, Colts 17

Notable Stats

Matt Ryan 44/46, 465 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Patrick Mahomes 21/28, 291 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 17 att, 62 yards, 2 TD

Jonathan Taylor 15 att, 64 yards, 1 fumble, 10 rec, 59 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster 6 rec, 67 yards, 1 TD

Mecole Hardman 4 rec, 124 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 5 rec, 47 yards

Leo Chenal 15 total, 6 solo, 1 TFL

Nick Bolton 18 total, 6 solo, 1 TFL

Chris Jones 7 total, 5 solo, 5 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 TD

Joshua Williams 10 total, 3 solo, 1 INT

Frank Clark 5 total, 2 solo, 1.5 sacks

For Week 4, the Chiefs will be at Raymond James Stadium facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football. Before that, we’ll check out how that game would play out in the EA Universe.