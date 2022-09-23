Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore continues to carve out a role on a stacked offensive roster. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub has been pleased with what Moore has shown with his units thus far.

“Skyy’s doing a good job,” declared Toub to reporters before Thursday’s practice. “He’s made some great decisions”

One play in particular stood out to the coach — one that he aptly coined a “sky ball” — in which Moore had to fight to complete his catch during last week’s 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“[The punt] went up really high and short and [Moore] went all the way up there and caught it. That was impressive. For a rookie to go up there and in a crowd — and make a fair catch?” Toub marveled.

Recalling the play on Thursday, Moore said that he knew that the special teams’ strategy would be to bring pressure on the punter — which would set him up to make a big play.

“I really just remember the punt being super high — all of his punts were super high — and it ended up being [really] short,” said the wideout. “I could have let it bounce, but I ran up there and navigated through the traffic and everything — and just fair-caught it. And felt good about myself.”

As he continues to progress, Moore knows that while there are areas where he can improve, he’s still confident in his play so early in his rookie season.

“I feel like I’m doing pretty good,” he noted, “as far as feel and everything.”

Moore hopes that his “working smarter, not harder” mentality will help him fine-tune the basics.

“I feel like I can do better at reading the ball coming off the foot — and being a little bit smarter.”

But so far, his special-teams coach already thinks he’s pretty smart.

“If that ball would have hit,” observed Toub of Moore’s fair catch, “it could have rolled — who knows? — how many yards down the field. He saved us all that yardage — and the kick ended up being like a 34-yard net. [It] set up our offense in great field position.

“That was a big play for us.”