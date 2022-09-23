Arrowheadlines: Colts unsure if Michael Pittman Jr. will play on Sunday

The latest

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard ‘Feeling Better,’ No Decision Yet For Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Colts.com

We also heard from wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who missed Week 2 with a quad injury. Pittman was listed as limited in both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. He said he “felt good” in Wednesday’s practice. As for a decision on whether or not he’ll play Sunday, Pittman said: “We’re going to leave that up to coach and kind of play it out, just see how things go during this week.

Week 3 NFL game picks: Steelers outduel Browns; Buccaneers top Packers | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts The Colts had five QB pressures last week. In the entire game. Not only is Matt Ryan frazzled and harassed on a snap-to-snap basis, but Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley runs a defense that is easy to pick apart. Patrick Mahomes has plenty of practice doing it, including two 40-burgers on Bradley’s Raiders last season during an off year for the Chiefs’ offense. This is not shaping up to be an off year.

Bleacher Report’s Expert Week 3 NFL Picks | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) Our experts couldn’t find a reason to take the Indianapolis Colts against the spread, and the public has gone heavy on the Kansas City Chiefs with 67 percent of wagers on the road favorite. How can you blame the majority here? The Chiefs offense hasn’t skipped a beat without wideout Tyreek Hill. Their passing attack ranks sixth, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 595 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 73 percent completion rate. Bettors should compare Mahomes’ numbers to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan’s passing statistics (547 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions with a 60 percent completion rate) to see why Kansas City heads into this game as the heavy favorite.

Patrick Mahomes’ Adidas Shoes Getting ‘Black Panther’ Colorway | Kicks Fan Nation

However, it is a dream for Adidas. The German sportswear company signed Mahomes to a multi-year deal in 2017 and rolled out his first signature shoe just last month. Now, Adidas has collaborated with Marvel Comics for a special colorway of the Adidas Mahomes 1. Below is everything fans need to know about the unreleased kicks. The Adidas Mahomes 1 ‘Black Panther’ releases on September 30, 2022, for $140. Fans can purchase the shoes and unlock early access on the Adidas website.

Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Chiefs | Stampede Blue (Indianapolis Colts SB Nation site)

The Colts’ defense will hold Kansas City’s offense to under 30 points These are ‘bold predictions,’ right? Well, let’s get really bold with this first one. We know the kind of challenge Kansas City’s offense presents with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm. Indianapolis’ defense will have to come prepared to defend his arsenal of weapons, which includes tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and others. Over the last two games, the Colts defense has surrendered a combined 44 points to both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, so stifling this red-hot Chiefs offense will be no easy task. But I am predicting that Indianapolis finds a way to hold one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses to under 30 points on Sunday. While I don’t expect the Colts to just flip a switch and start playing like the same defense that forced the second-most turnovers in the league in 2021, their defense has multiple Pro Bowlers for a reason and might just be able to make a few crucial plays to help slow down the Chiefs’ offense.

Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright’s NFL tiers entering Week 3 | Fox Sports

DISRESPECTED FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs Wright’s thoughts: ”Never has a team had the best coach in football, the best quarterback in football, a revamped, greatly improved defense, and yet nobody except for the Committee has the guts to call them the best team in the league.”

Amazon Gets NFL Streaming Win With 13 Million Viewers in Debut | Bloomberg UK

Amazon.com Inc.’s first regular-season NFL broadcast drew 13 million viewers to its streaming service, delivering an online audience that rivals traditional TV. The total, reported by Nielsen, was up 47% from last season’s week 2 Thursday night game, which aired only on the NFL Network, and it was more than the 12.6 million viewers Amazon is guaranteeing that advertisers will reach.

Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread | The Ringer

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts (+5.5) This line is terrifying. The Chiefs are 2-0. They have the better coach. They have the better quarterback. They are coming off of a mini bye, having played last Thursday night. The Colts are 0-1-1. They have looked lifeless. They have fallen into deep holes in each of their first two games, and have been outscored 44-3 in quarters 1-3 of those games. They have a bad left tackle situation and a bad wide receiver situation, and their defense is vanilla. How could they be only 5.5-point underdogs? I don’t have a great answer. Maybe they get running back Jonathan Taylor going and string together long drives. Maybe they play with a sense of desperation. Maybe Waze malfunctions, the Chiefs’ bus gets lost going to the stadium, and they have to forfeit. All I know is when I see a “too good to be true” line, I take the other side. The pick: Colts (+5.5)

Steelers vs. Browns score, takeaways: Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper power Cleveland past Pittsburgh | CBS Sports

Why the Steelers lost Before heading into tonight, Trubisky did not have one game with over 200 yards passing, but just made it tonight, with a stat line of 20-for-32 for 211 yards and no touchdowns. Trubisky has not shown enough this season, with some asking if he should be benched for rookie QB Kenny Pickett. On offense, Diontae Johnson was the player of the night for the Steelers, with six receptions for 63 yards and a fumble recovery, but did have some key drops. The Steelers offense clearly has a lot it stills need to work on. The defense was unable to keep up with Chubb, one of the best running backs in the NFL, who recorded another 100-yard game to his resume. The defense missed T.J. Watt and historically do not win without him. They are now 0-6 when Watt is on the sidelines.

QUE RECEPÇÃO FOI ESSA MEU DEUS!



George Pickens, o nome da fera! #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/OA7sGobsU7 — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) September 23, 2022

Sean Payton says he would be interested in returning as NFL coach in 2023 for ‘right situation’ | ESPN

“If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested,” Payton said on the NewOrleans.Football podcast, which was posted Wednesday. “And there’s no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams, but if I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that. That all being said, that could come in a year, that could come in two years.” Asked what he would be looking for in a coaching opportunity, Payton said the right ownership and front office is important. “The most important element is functional ownership [and] front office ... because there’s a handful of teams that aren’t, and those teams, regardless of what takes place, they can win on Sunday but they have trouble winning long term,” he said. “The opportunity to win consistently and the willingness to build the correct culture and all those things.”

NFL introduces the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show | NFL.com

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL. ”We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.” Super Bowl LVII, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, will mark Apple Music’s first year as part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Over the coming months, fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

Source: Baltimore Ravens add veteran Jason Pierre-Paul to aid pass rush | ESPN

Many of the Ravens players were unaware of the news coming off the practice field. “Oh s---, he’ll give us a lot of pressures. A lot of sacks,” Oweh said. “That’s good for us.” Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald deferred questions about the signing of Pierre-Paul to general manager Eric DeCosta but said, “Obviously, JPP’s had a great career. He’s a heck of a player.”

The Chiefs and to QB sneak, or not to QB sneak — that is the question

It’s easy to understand why Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has elected to stay away from the play in recent years. But after the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night — a game in which the Chiefs’ offense struggled more than once in short-yardage situations — questions arose as to whether or not we’ll ever see Kansas City run the play again. “Well, [Mahomes has] asked me about it,” Andy Reid joked to reporters on Wednesday. “You saw what we did.” Mahomes is a “competitive prick,” as offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy so eloquently put it. He wants the ball in his hands in those critical junctures during a game. He also gets it. He understands his coach’s insistence on protecting him at all costs. But that doesn’t mean he’s given up on the idea, rather that he just has to choose his spots. “I’m usually pretty good at the quarterback sneak,” Mahomes told reporters. “Even though he (Reid) says he doesn’t expect it to happen, there’s a time and place for it. I’ll keep that on his radar.”

When NFL Icons returns on @EPIXHD on Saturday, it'll feature the career of legendary coach @JimmyJohnson.



It'll include the behind-the-scenes story of how Andy Reid helped enlist Johnson's help to prepare the @Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LIV. pic.twitter.com/1b8PZiRObT — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 22, 2022

