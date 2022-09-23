The AFC West has yet to live up to the preseason hype

On the latest episode of the Great British Chiefs Show podcast, Brad Symcox and Tom Childs discussed how all of us seriously overestimated the AFC West before the season began.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

The AFC West spent the offseason loading up on talent to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs. All the big-time moves were well documented this offseason — but through two weeks, it has yet to come close to living up to the hype.

Tom: “What are you doing, AFC West? Surely the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers should have come together to make a secret club where they all plot to beat the Chiefs in divisional games... Yet again, it’s failed — and it’s only Week 2. The AFC West already looks like it belongs to the Chiefs.”

Brad: “The Raiders blew a 20-point lead... The start of this game was almost like a party atmosphere before it even started. People were throwing around champagne — and they saw what the Chiefs did to Arizona in Week 1... It was almost like a brain fart being up 20 points — and thinking the rest of the game would be a breeze... Then looking at the Broncos they only won 16-9 — but they looked bad. The fans were counting down the play clock for Russell Wilson.”

Tom: “The Broncos are just poorly coached. Russell Wilson is a good player, but I look at the Broncos — and their coaching — and it just looks like a hot mess... Does Nathaniel Hackett get the benefit of the doubt being a rookie head coach? Or do we just acknowledge that he’s not very good?”

Brad: “We thought the AFC West was just jam-packed with these superstar players — but at the moment, it’s Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Then the rest of the AFC is just the usual suspects.”

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.