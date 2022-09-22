Chiefs vs. Colts Thursday injury report: No change for the Chiefs

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, The Chiefs are on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mike Danna DE Calf DNP DNP - - Harrison Butker K L. Ankle DNP DNP - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel LP LP - - Trey Smith G Ankle FP FP - - Orlando Brown T Knee FP FP - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Hip FP FP - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder FP FP - - Justin Watson WR Chest FP FP - -

Colts

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Yannick Ngakoue DE Back LP DNP - - Bernhard Raimann T Ankle DNP LP - - Michael Pittman Jr. WR Quad LP LP - - Alec Pierce WR Concussion FP FP - - DeForest Buckner DT Hip LP FP - - Grover Stewart DT Shoulder FP FP - - Zaire Franklin LB Shoulder FP FP - - Shaquille Leonard LB Back FP FP - - Julian Blackmon S Shoulder FP FP - -

Some notes

The same Chiefs who missed Wednesday’s workout — defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) — missed Thursday’s workout. Danna was once again on the field without a helmet, and Butker was once again absent.

Thursday’s workout. Danna was once again on the field without a helmet, and Butker was once again absent. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) was limited for the second straight day.

for the second straight day. Two of the Colts’ most important players’ statuses remained the same from Wednesday to Thursday: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) — who was again limited — and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back), who was again a full participant .

and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back), who was again a . The injury report came with good and bad news for the Colts. The good news was that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) was upgraded from a limited to full participant, while defensive end defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) was downgraded from a limited to non-participant. Indianapolis Star beat writer Nate Atkins suggested that the depth of the Colts’ defensive end position has much to prove.

For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.