In Week 3, Chiefs fan confidence takes a dip

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we learn that NFL fans across the country think the AFC West is the most fun to watch.

Chiefs fan confidence

A week ago, Kansas City fans’ confidence in their home team peaked at 99%. But following the team’s narrow 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s fallen to 96%.

The AFC West: an exciting division

Results from the season’s first two weeks may be making some believe that the AFC West isn’t quite as competitive as was widely believed before Week 1. But by a large margin, NFL fans from around the country think it’s still the most exciting division to watch.

Of course, that would likely be true for any division in which Patrick Mahomes is playing.

