In his third year in the league, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is off to a fast start to begin the 2022 season. Through two games, he’s rushed 15 times for 116 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. Edwards-Helaire has been equally effective out of the backfield, catching seven balls for 76 yards.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has credited his running back’s production to hard work in the weight room and on the practice field.

“You know what? Clyde has done a heck of a job,” said Bieniemy during his press appearance on Thursday. “The thing that I love is that his practice habits are basically transforming onto the game field — and he’s doing a hell of a job of continuing to work hard and strain to finish.”

Thus far in his career, finishing has been the difficult part for the running back. Through his first two seasons in the league, Edwards-Helaire has missed 10 regular season games due to injury — something that Bieniemy readily acknowledged.

“For the first time in a while,” he noted, “he’s had an off-season where he can train the entire offseason. But on top of that, he’s been healthy.”

Edwards-Helaire remaining healthy enough to play the entire season would be great for the Chiefs — because based on what he’s done so far, this could easily be his best season to date. He’s on pace for more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage.

But while Bieniemy is happy with what he’s seen, he also knows that it’s still September — and it’s a long season.

“It’s only Week 2,” he cautioned. “We’ve still got a lot of football — and a lot of games — ahead of us.”