Jaylen Watson discusses the award-winning week that was

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson woke up the Week 2 AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Watson’s momentum-shifting, 99-yard interception against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the fourth quarter earned him the honor just two games into his career.

The electrifying play occurred when the game was tied with just over 10 minutes against a bruised Justin Herbert, and Watson took full advantage. Thanks to Watson’s quick-thinking play, the Chiefs picked up their second victory of the season.

The 24-year-old rookie marks the second Chief of the season to bring home an AFC Player of the Week award after quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the offensive winner for Week 1.

Watson recalled the immediate reaction to his interception, detailing that he had to silence his phone for nearly the entire week after.

“My phone has been muted for the past, I would say five days,” he shared. “It was going off. I just muted it.”

The AFC accolade isn’t the only thing Watson celebrated — as it wasn’t the only thing he has in common with Mahomes last week. The two share a birthday, September 17, and Watson reveled in the celebrations.

“He had a birthday party, [I] went there and my face was over the place,” said Watson at the press conference. “They had a cake for me and him, so it was a good time.

The celebrations were well deserved but short-lived as Watson hopes to build on his success following his interception.

“I’m very humbled. It’s a great feeling. But, that 24-hour rule, celebrate it. I’m glad it was on Thursday; I can celebrate a little longer than 24 hours. But I’m on to the next one.”

Humble as ever, Watson said that he wishes to continue to improve on many elements of his game. While he was pleased with his coverage and award-winning play, he says he wants to “finish better” moving forward and continue building chemistry with his defensive teammates.