AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 3

The Chiefs play the Colts on Sunday, but this week’s action opens with the Steelers and the Browns on TNF.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) in a big AFC North road showdown against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Thursday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are favored by 4.5 points.

Following 2021, both teams moved on from established quarterbacks. Following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Steelers acquired former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. After moving on from Baker Mayfield, the Browns cast their lot with former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But until Watson’s suspension ends, the Browns are depending on longtime NFL backup Jacoby Brissett.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 15-15-2

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (1-1) at Browns (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 53%
    Steelers
    (89 votes)
  • 46%
    Browns
    (78 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Total 15-15-2

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Talon Graff 20 11 1 0.6406
2 1 John Dixon 19 12 1 0.6094
2 1 Bryan Stewart 19 12 1 0.6094
2 5 Ron Kopp Jr. 19 12 1 0.6094
5 - Mark Gunnels 9 6 0 0.6000
6 1 Stephen Serda 18 13 1 0.5781
6 5 Jared Sapp 18 13 1 0.5781
6 7 Kramer Sansone 18 13 1 0.5781
9 7 Rocky Magaña 15 16 1 0.4844
10 10 Pete Sweeney 14 17 1 0.4531
11 9 Matt Stagner 13 17 1 0.4355

