AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) in a big AFC North road showdown against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Thursday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are favored by 4.5 points.

Following 2021, both teams moved on from established quarterbacks. Following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Steelers acquired former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. After moving on from Baker Mayfield, the Browns cast their lot with former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But until Watson’s suspension ends, the Browns are depending on longtime NFL backup Jacoby Brissett.

Here are our picks for Thursday night's game.

READER RECORD: 15-15-2

