NFL Week 3: Daily fantasy showdown for Chiefs at Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. What are the best daily fantasy lineups for this game?

Whew... OK.

Two weeks in — and daily fantasy gets no easier. The Colts are known in Kansas City for crushing the dreams of Chiefs fans. We all remember what’s happened the last few times Kansas City has played them (except for the 2018 Divisional game).

So after making every Chiefs fan sad by reminding them of those games, let’s see what I’ve come up with for a DraftKings Showdown Lineup in Week 3.

Showdown Lineup Position Player Cost Pts Captain

(1.5x points) Isiah Pacheco $2,100 6.4 Flex Patrick Mahomes $12,200 27.6 Flex Travis Kelce $11,200 19.6 Flex Clyde Edwards-Helaire $8,600 19.1 Flex Marquez Valdes-Scantling $6,200 5.7 Flex Michael Pittman Jr. $9,600 30.1

Captain Pick

Running back Isiah Pacheco

Now you may be wondering why I don’t have the obvious choice here: quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And there are a few reasons.

First, because he is the obvious choice. But the real reason is that I think this will be a blowout win. Mahomes will put up points — but once the Chiefs go up big, they’ll run the ball quite often. Unless, of course, the Colts don’t learn from the Arizona Cardinals and rush the passer on every play.

To be honest with you, any of the running backs could be a good choice here. Love Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Put him here. He may actually be a better pick.

Flex Picks

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is one of (if not the) best fantasy quarterbacks. Fading him in a showdown lineup is a mistake. He’ll put up numbers in Indianapolis — especially after the shows put on by the Colts against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Don’t be surprised if Mahomes drops 30 or more fantasy points this week.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The starting running back has made an impression during these past two weeks: 76 yards through the air and 116 on the ground in two games. He’s starting to become a better running back and is improving his vision. Things are looking up for him.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

When making a Chiefs showdown lineup, it is imperative to include a wide receiver. Valdes-Scantling has yet to have his breakout week. With Mecole Hardman possibly injured, I think this may be it. If Hardman plays, however, I would put him in over Valdes-Scantling. Not only is Hardman cheaper, but he has better chemistry with Mahomes.

Travis Kelce

Kelce is just... Kelce. Do I really need to pitch this pick? I mean... come on. He’s great. Against the Colts, he’s going to feast.

Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman is the Colts’ No. 1 wide receiver. Though he’s currently questionable, I expect him to play. He put up 30 points against the Texans — and he’ll want the touches he missed while he was out in Week 2. If he plays, the Chiefs’ battered linebackers and secondary will make a great opportunity for him. If not, I would adjust things around to try to fit in Jonathan Taylor. If you can’t do that, go with Nyheim Hines.

I believe the Chiefs will have a field day on Sunday. They’ll handily beat the Colts. I made the lineup as such. Of course, daily fantasy is meant to be who you think is best for your wallet.

And as always... only bet within your means.