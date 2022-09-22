AFC West: Week 3 Best Bets

The Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts Vegas odds are in. Let’s see what the best bet on the game would be.

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chiefs -6.5 Over 49.5 -260 Colts +6.5 Under 49.5 +220

The spread opened on Monday, September 19 at Chiefs -6.5. I believe it will rise up until game time — especially if Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is ruled out.

The game total is mostly due to the Chiefs having a high-powered offense. Yes, the Colts get to do their best impression of the 2018 Cleveland Browns every time they visit Jacksonville, but I still believe that the Chiefs will hold Indianapolis to 14 points or less.

Lastly... the moneyline. This is pretty simple. The Chiefs will likely win this game. Yes... it’s hands-down a trap game for the Chiefs to lose. But I believe that Patrick Mahomes would like to pay Indianapolis back for what they did when they came to Arrowhead in the 2019 regular season. (I still remember being at that game).

Now let’s talk about how you should bet on this game. It is my firm belief that the Chiefs will win this game in a blowout — especially if the Colts don’t have Pittman and linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

So I would pick the Chiefs to cover the -6.5 spread. I would also pick the over on this game. While the Jags and Colts game only totaled 24 (24-0 Jags), the Chiefs have a better offense than the Jaguars. And while the Chiefs’ defense has shown out over these past two weeks, I expect that the defense will give up points throughout the game. Take the Chiefs at -6.5 and Over 49.5.

Now, let’s look at other AFC West game lines.

Chargers game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Jaguars +7 Over 48 +260 Chargers -7 Under 48 -315

The Los Angeles Chargers will be one of the toughest opponents on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ fourth-place schedule. With the Chargers likely getting Keenan Allen back, I could see a blowout of Chiefs-Cardinals proportions. Chargers -7 and Over 48 would be a good bet.

Raiders game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Raiders -2 Over 45.5 -125 Titans +2 Under 45.5 +105

Two middling teams. The 1-1 Las Vegas Raiders go to the 0-2 Tennessee Titans. Both teams lost to a good team in one of the first two weeks. The difference that in Week 1, the Titans lost to the Giants — and in Week 2, the Raiders lost to the Cardinals. While Arizona is by no means a great team, it isn’t bottom-of-the-barrel, either. I’m going to take the Raiders in this game — but not by a lot. Take the Titans +2, Under 45.5, and the Raiders’ moneyline.

Broncos game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline 49ers -1.5 Over 45 -120 Broncos +1.5 Under 45 +100

Finally, we have the Denver Broncos. They’re bad. That’s the story. The spread for this game is hilariously close. Sure... Trey Lance is out for the season with an ankle injury. But Jimmy Garoppolo is not a downgrade. He’s an experienced veteran. I expect the Broncos to continue with their end zone struggles and end up losing this game. Could it be a close game? Sure. But I don’t think the Broncos will come out of this game with a win. Take the San Francisco 49ers -1.5 and Under 45.

The Chiefs and Chargers are neck and neck in the division right now. Yes... the Chiefs have the 1.5-game lead on the Chargers, but it will still be a very close battle for the AFC West title. I fully expect the Chiefs to leave Indianapolis 3-0 and keep the lead in the West.

As always... bet responsibly.