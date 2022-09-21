 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Colts Wednesday injury report: Shaquille Leonard a full participant

This week, Kansas City travels to Indianapolis to play the Colts on Sunday.

By Pete Sweeney
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, The Chiefs are on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Mike Danna DE Calf DNP - - -
Harrison Butker K L. Ankle DNP - - -
Mecole Hardman WR Heel LP - - -
Trey Smith G Ankle FP - - -
Orlando Brown T Knee FP - - -
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Hip FP - - -
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder FP - - -
Justin Watson WR Chest FP - - -

Colts

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Bernhard Raimann T Ankle DNP - - -
Michael Pittman Jr. WR Quad LP - - -
DeForest Buckner DT Hip LP - - -
Yannick Ngakoue DE Back LP - - -
Alec Pierce WR Concussion FP - - -
Grover Stewart DT Shoulder FP - - -
Zaire Franklin LB Shoulder FP - - -
Shaquille Leonard LB Back FP - - -
Julian Blackmon S Shoulder FP - - -

Some notes

  • As was expected following Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s press conference earlier in the day, only two players on the team’s 53-man roster did not practice — defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle). Danna was spotted watching practice without a helmet while Butker was not in attendance. Find the latest commentary on Butker’s injury here.
  • Only one Chiefs player was limited on Wednesday: wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who injured his heel in the Chiefs’ Week 2 Thursday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
  • The Colts are a team on the mend, with two of their most important players (who missed Week 2) practicing on Wednesday: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) — who was limited — and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back), who was a full participant. Many have believed Pittman is in line for a breakout season, and Leonard is one of the best defensive players in the game — period. Leonard going on Sunday would mark his season debut.
  • Two starting members of the Colts’ front seven — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) — are players to watch after being limited on Wednesday.

