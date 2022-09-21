Chiefs vs. Colts Wednesday injury report: Shaquille Leonard a full participant

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, The Chiefs are on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Calf
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Harrison Butker
|K
|L. Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Heel
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Hip
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Chest
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Colts
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Bernhard Raimann
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|Quad
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Hip
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|Back
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Concussion
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Shaquille Leonard
|LB
|Back
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- As was expected following Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s press conference earlier in the day, only two players on the team’s 53-man roster did not practice — defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle). Danna was spotted watching practice without a helmet while Butker was not in attendance. Find the latest commentary on Butker’s injury here.
- Only one Chiefs player was limited on Wednesday: wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who injured his heel in the Chiefs’ Week 2 Thursday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
- The Colts are a team on the mend, with two of their most important players (who missed Week 2) practicing on Wednesday: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) — who was limited — and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back), who was a full participant. Many have believed Pittman is in line for a breakout season, and Leonard is one of the best defensive players in the game — period. Leonard going on Sunday would mark his season debut.
- Two starting members of the Colts’ front seven — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) — are players to watch after being limited on Wednesday.
