Chiefs vs. Colts Wednesday injury report: Shaquille Leonard a full participant

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, The Chiefs are on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mike Danna DE Calf DNP - - - Harrison Butker K L. Ankle DNP - - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel LP - - - Trey Smith G Ankle FP - - - Orlando Brown T Knee FP - - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Hip FP - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder FP - - - Justin Watson WR Chest FP - - -

Colts

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Bernhard Raimann T Ankle DNP - - - Michael Pittman Jr. WR Quad LP - - - DeForest Buckner DT Hip LP - - - Yannick Ngakoue DE Back LP - - - Alec Pierce WR Concussion FP - - - Grover Stewart DT Shoulder FP - - - Zaire Franklin LB Shoulder FP - - - Shaquille Leonard LB Back FP - - - Julian Blackmon S Shoulder FP - - -

Some notes