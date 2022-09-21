Chiefs poach practice squad defensive end from Rams

On Wednesday, we learned that the Kansas City Chiefs have poached a rookie defensive end from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

Normally we get word of these signings from reporters who have sources within the team’s personnel department — but in this case, it was head coach Andy Reid who announced during his Wednesday press appearance that former Holy Cross defensive end Benton Whitley is being signed to the team.

Under current practice-squad rules, this means that Whitley must remain on Kansas City’s active roster for at least three weeks. He currently occupies the active roster spot that was vacated when the NFL suspended linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on Monday.

New member of the Chiefs, Benton Whitley, was wearing No. 53 — and he was warming up with the defensive linemen during the media look. No sign of Harrison Butker, but Mike Danna was around without a helmet. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 21, 2022

Since Reid also said that Kansas City defensive end Mike Danna would not practice on Wednesday, it seems likely that the team is seeking to improve its depth at the position while Danna is on the mend.

Whitely, 23, was signed to the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft last spring. He failed to make the team’s initial roster at the 53-man cutdown and was signed to the team’s practice squad the following day.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman was a starter for the Crusaders beginning in his redshirt sophomore season. He appeared in 42 games, collecting 111 tackles (79 solo, 26.5 for loss), 15.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defended.