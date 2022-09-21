Andy Reid provides 2 Chiefs injury updates ahead of Colts matchup

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that kicker Harrison Butker and defensive end Mike Danna would be the only two players to miss practice Wednesday, as the club begins its Week 2 preparation for the Indianapolis Colts.

Butker injured his ankle in the Chiefs’ Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to some loose turf at State Farm Stadium. He returned to the field to kick a 54-yard field goal and the team’s extra points as safety Justin Reid booted the kickoffs.

Butker was held out of the Chiefs’ Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers — and remains out of practice on Wednesday.

“They’re tricky,” said Reid of injuries to players’ ankles. “I’m not necessarily telling you it’s a high-ankle sprain. It’s an ankle sprain, but it’s a matter of getting the swelling out and letting the tendons there heal up a little bit. He’ll be all right.”

If Butker can’t play against the Colts, the expectation is the Chiefs will once again turn to Matt Ammendola, who was 2-of-2 on field goals 3-of-3 on extra points against the Chargers.

The other players that Reid had identified as injured after the game — wide receivers Mecole Hardman (ankle), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (glute) and Justin Watson (shoulder) — will practice in some capacity.

Danna strained his calf in the 27-24 win against the Chargers, and it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined. Reid also announced the Chiefs poached EDGE Benton Whitley off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad on Wednesday, and that could be an indication Danna will miss at least a game or two. Kansas City had an open roster spot given linebacker Willie Gay Jr.’s four-game suspension.

The Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week will be released to the public late Wednesday afternoon.