Arrowheadlines: Study reveals Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most likeable player

The latest

Study Reveals The NFL’s 2 Most “Likable” Players | The Spun

A study conducted before the start of the 2022 season determined that Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson are the NFL’s most likable players on offense. According to Morning Consult’s Mark J. Burns, the quarterbacks topped all NFL players with a 32 percent net favorability rating among surveyed U.S. adults. The poll only included quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Wilson improved 4 percentage points since Morning Consult’s last poll in January while Mahomes dipped 2 points.

Vikings' Kirk Cousins is the 6th most-liked NFL QB among U.S. adults, per Aug. 2022 @MorningConsult survey. pic.twitter.com/BrKkDRy7ED — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) September 20, 2022

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals’ passing game | NFL.com

2 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · QB The Chargers had the Chiefs on the ropes for what felt like most of Thursday night’s AFC West contest, jumping to a 17-7 lead in the third quarter; to be quite honest, L.A. should’ve built a much bigger lead. Mahomes deserves a lot of credit for keeping the Chiefs in it, making some routine Mahomes magic in the process, including the 9-yard TD pass to Jerick McKinnon to get the Chiefs on the board in the second quarter. Mahomes’ ability to stay even-keeled no matter the deficit and to get everyone involved — nine players have had at least one reception in both of the Chiefs’ wins this season — are big reasons why the Chiefs were able to complete the late comeback. It’s also why they are still considered one of the AFC’s best.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he attends KC area high school football games | Kansas City Star

“And then this last Friday I went and watched Nagy’s sons. One of them is the starting quarterback, one is the starting corner. So I had the free weekend. Luckily enough for me, Brittany loves sports as much as I do. So a couple of the guys, we went out there and got to watch some high school football.” Nagy’s son Brayden is a senior and Blue Valley West’s quarterback, while Tate is a sophomore. Crews’ son, Tesdell, plays for Christ Prep. Mahomes, who now established as an NFL star, was asked what he missed more: college football Saturdays or Friday night football under the lights. “Definitely high school football man. I miss those days. I still have a lot of the same friends that I played with,” Mahomes said. “Those are the kids you grow up with. Texas is all public schools and whatever area you grow up is a high school football team you’re going to play in, and play for, and it’s all about pride of your city and I missed those days of being able to go on Friday nights and play.”

Bills overtake No. 1 spot in Cowherd’s week 3 Her Hierarchy | Fox Sports

2. Kansas City Chiefs (1) Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Chiefs won 27-24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers Colin’s thoughts: ”Nothing wrong with the offense, every stat is great. The O-line is good. The tight end is a star. The quarterback is a star. I’ve got no problems with Kansas City. “But I don’t think their defense is good enough to bail them out if Patrick Mahomes goes on one of those four or five game mechanical slides where he’s not quite right.” NFL championship odds: +650

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis among 129 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 | NFL.com

Along the line, first-year hopefuls vying for a spot in the Class of 2023 include Browns ironman offensive tackle Joe Thomas and longtime Saints guard Jahri Evans, who share 10 All-Pro seasons between them, and defensive end Dwight Freeney, a sack artist who compiled 107.5 of his 125.5 career sacks for the Colts. Safety Kam Chancellor and cornerback Darrelle Revis have been tabbed as first-time nominees, as well. The former paved his way to stardom as a member of Seattle’s “Legion of Boom,” while the latter stymied star wideouts in isolation for years on the dreaded “Revis Island.” Chris Johnson, one of eight running backs in league history with a 2,000-yard rushing season, is the lone skill player among the nine nominees entering their first cycle of eligibility.

Around the NFL

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets ‘cost us the game’ | ESPN

Chubb’s 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York then missed the extra point. But with the Jets already out of timeouts, the Browns could have kneeled and ended the game there had Chubb not scored. Instead, the Jets became the first team in 21 years to overcome a 13-point deficit in the last two minutes of game. “Yeah, I probably shouldn’t have scored right there,” Chubb said Tuesday. “Honestly, looking back at it, it cost us the game. A lot of things went wrong, not just one thing. But collectively as a unit, as a team, we could’ve all done things different. But it’s only a problem because we didn’t win. So I probably should’ve went down.”

Buffalo Bills’ Bobby Hart suspended one game after hitting Tennessee Titans coach after game | ESPN

The NFL on Tuesday suspended Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game after the league said he took a swing at a Titans player following Monday night’s game but instead hit a Tennessee coach. Per the league’s release announcing the suspension for violating unsportsmanlike conduct rules, Hart’s actions came at the conclusion of the Bills’ 41-7 victory. Neither the Titans player whom Hart took a swing at nor the coach hit by Hart were identified by the NFL. In a letter to Hart, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote, “As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent. You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Film review: How Patrick Mahomes dealt with high pressure rate from Chargers defense

Instant pressure makes a mortal of any QB Through two games of the season, the Chiefs have been blitzed at an alarmingly high rate. According to NFL’s Next Gen stats, they have faced a blitz on 45.3% of dropbacks so far this year. Mahomes saw blitzes on just 12% of his pass plays in 2021. It seems to be working in terms of how it is impacting the offensive line. For whatever reason(s), they have looked caught off guard, perhaps unprepared for some of the exotic pressures thrown at them by the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. The big takeaway we can lay out from the start is Mahomes was hit early and often by Chargers defenders — this led Mahomes to not trust the blockers in front of him long enough for offensive play concepts to develop. Rather than risk taking a sack or trying to extend the play in other ways, more than a few times, he put the football at great risk to avoid more hits.

Instant pressure will make any QB force bad decisions and it was all too common vs. LAC Thursday - more than one way KC/Mahomes can better handle this scenario in the future. pic.twitter.com/sNZAuRLxUq — Bryan Stewart (@BryanStewart_) September 19, 2022

A tweet to make you think

4 options for the #Chiefs with Willie Gay Jr. headed for suspension (via @ReceNickelz): https://t.co/3Cm78e90Pc — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) September 20, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media