Building the Chiefs’ roster in a post-Tyreek Hill world

Pete: “In this post-Tyreek Hill world we’re living in, I find that this team might be built to be more of a consistent winner. This [Los Angeles Chargers] game was a perfect microcosm of them being more complete top to bottom... Even in the Super Bowl year, the defense wasn’t that good until the end. The offense did have its struggles in Week 2, but they won the game because of a pick-six by Jaylen Watson — and the pressure they put on Justin Herbert... They were all over Herbert throughout the second half. Then you look at special teams — and how Matt Ammendola steps up in a big spot... I understand it was only a 19-yard field goal to tie the game – but you’re in Arrowhead and it’s absolutely rocking... They have four receivers with 40 or more yards and Mahomes is spreading the ball around all over the place... I just feel like I almost like this team more overall — even more than I did during the “Legion of Zoom” era.

John: “I think the defense isn’t getting enough credit at this point. I think a lot of people have made up their minds about what [defensive coordinator Steve] Spagnuolo brings to the team... It’s not comfortable to watch the team start slow on defense. Last year they looked terrible through the opening weeks of the season. They turned it around at the end — they got to the AFC Championship game. They ranked 10th in points allowed on the season. Spags is doing a good enough job to be around — and we’re finally seeing it in the opening weeks of the season.”

