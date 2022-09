WATCH: Peter Schrager puts Chiefs LB Nick Bolton on his 2022 breakout list

On Friday morning’s edition of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” co-host Peter Schrager unveiled his list of the league’s top 10 second-year breakout players for 2022. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was ranked second.

After putting up some awesome numbers in his rookie season, Schrager believes that this is the season where the former Missouri linebacker becomes known as one of the league’s best.

.@_nickbolton2's rookie season numbers put him in rare air.@PSchrags: He's going to be even better in Year 2. I'm talking All-Pro-like stuff.



The @Chiefs linebacker is No. 2 on Peter's 2022 Breakout Players list... pic.twitter.com/Hpatwtcye6 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 2, 2022

The list begins with Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, who Schrager believes will lead the league in rushing in 2022. Behind Bolton, Schrager has Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer.