AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season concludes with two different teams playing on Monday Night Football: at 6:15 (Arrowhead Time), the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans on ESPN. Then at 7:30, the Minnesota Vikings are on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on ABC (locally on KMBC/9).
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Bills are favored by 10 points over the Titans, while the Eagles at 3-point home favorites over the Vikings.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 14-14-2
Poll
Which team wins Titans (0-1) at Bills (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
27%
Titans
-
72%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (1-0) at Eagles (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
55%
Vikings
-
44%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
41%
Panthers
-
58%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Colts (0-0-1) at Jaguars (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
64%
Colts
-
35%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
25%
Dolphins
-
74%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
20%
Patriots
-
79%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Jets (0-1) at Browns (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
14%
Jets
-
85%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (1-0) at Saints (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
41%
Buccaneers
-
58%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
37%
Commanders
-
62%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (0-1) at Rams (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
8%
Falcons
-
91%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (1-0) at 49ers (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
31%
Seahawks
-
68%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
84%
Bengals
-
15%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (0-1) at Raiders (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
47%
Cardinals
-
52%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Texans (0-0-1) at Broncos (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
32%
Texans
-
67%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Bears (1-0) at Packers (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
30%
Bears
-
69%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
8%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
25%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
55%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
8%
Chargers in a close game
-
0%
Chargers in an easy win
-
1%
Chargers in a blowout
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|7-7-2
|Week 2 picks
|7-7-0
|Total
|14-14-2
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Talon Graff
|19
|10
|1
|0.6500
|2
|-
|Mark Gunnels
|8
|5
|0
|0.6154
|3
|1
|John Dixon
|17
|12
|1
|0.5833
|3
|1
|Stephen Serda
|17
|12
|1
|0.5833
|3
|1
|Bryan Stewart
|17
|12
|1
|0.5833
|3
|5
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|17
|12
|1
|0.5833
|3
|5
|Jared Sapp
|17
|12
|1
|0.5833
|8
|7
|Kramer Sansone
|16
|13
|1
|0.5500
|9
|7
|Rocky Magaña
|13
|16
|1
|0.4500
|9
|10
|Pete Sweeney
|13
|16
|1
|0.4500
|11
|9
|Matt Stagner
|12
|16
|1
|0.4310
Let’s discuss tonight’s game here in the comments.
Loading comments...