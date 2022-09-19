 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 2

Week 2 concludes with the Titans at Bills and Vikings at Eagles in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 of the NFL season concludes with two different teams playing on Monday Night Football: at 6:15 (Arrowhead Time), the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans on ESPN. Then at 7:30, the Minnesota Vikings are on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on ABC (locally on KMBC/9).

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Bills are favored by 10 points over the Titans, while the Eagles at 3-point home favorites over the Vikings.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 14-14-2

Poll

Which team wins Titans (0-1) at Bills (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 27%
    Titans
    (24 votes)
  • 72%
    Bills
    (64 votes)
88 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (1-0) at Eagles (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 55%
    Vikings
    (58 votes)
  • 44%
    Eagles
    (47 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Panthers
    (70 votes)
  • 58%
    Giants
    (97 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (0-0-1) at Jaguars (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 64%
    Colts
    (109 votes)
  • 35%
    Jaguars
    (61 votes)
170 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 25%
    Dolphins
    (42 votes)
  • 74%
    Ravens
    (124 votes)
166 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Patriots
    (33 votes)
  • 79%
    Steelers
    (131 votes)
164 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (0-1) at Browns (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 14%
    Jets
    (23 votes)
  • 85%
    Browns
    (136 votes)
159 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (1-0) at Saints (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Buccaneers
    (67 votes)
  • 58%
    Saints
    (96 votes)
163 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 37%
    Commanders
    (61 votes)
  • 62%
    Lions
    (100 votes)
161 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (0-1) at Rams (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 8%
    Falcons
    (18 votes)
  • 91%
    Rams
    (198 votes)
216 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (1-0) at 49ers (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 31%
    Seahawks
    (70 votes)
  • 68%
    49ers
    (150 votes)
220 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 84%
    Bengals
    (195 votes)
  • 15%
    Cowboys
    (37 votes)
232 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (0-1) at Raiders (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 47%
    Cardinals
    (112 votes)
  • 52%
    Raiders
    (125 votes)
237 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (0-0-1) at Broncos (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 32%
    Texans
    (74 votes)
  • 67%
    Broncos
    (156 votes)
230 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (1-0) at Packers (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 30%
    Bears
    (83 votes)
  • 69%
    Packers
    (188 votes)
271 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 8%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (153 votes)
  • 25%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (489 votes)
  • 55%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (1049 votes)
  • 8%
    Chargers in a close game
    (161 votes)
  • 0%
    Chargers in an easy win
    (14 votes)
  • 1%
    Chargers in a blowout
    (19 votes)
1885 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 7-7-0
Total 14-14-2

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Talon Graff 19 10 1 0.6500
2 - Mark Gunnels 8 5 0 0.6154
3 1 John Dixon 17 12 1 0.5833
3 1 Stephen Serda 17 12 1 0.5833
3 1 Bryan Stewart 17 12 1 0.5833
3 5 Ron Kopp Jr. 17 12 1 0.5833
3 5 Jared Sapp 17 12 1 0.5833
8 7 Kramer Sansone 16 13 1 0.5500
9 7 Rocky Magaña 13 16 1 0.4500
9 10 Pete Sweeney 13 16 1 0.4500
11 9 Matt Stagner 12 16 1 0.4310

Let’s discuss tonight’s game here in the comments.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride