AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season concludes with two different teams playing on Monday Night Football: at 6:15 (Arrowhead Time), the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans on ESPN. Then at 7:30, the Minnesota Vikings are on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on ABC (locally on KMBC/9).

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Bills are favored by 10 points over the Titans, while the Eagles at 3-point home favorites over the Vikings.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 14-14-2

Poll Which team wins Titans (0-1) at Bills (1-0)? This poll is closed 27% Titans (24 votes)

72% Bills (64 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (1-0) at Eagles (1-0)? This poll is closed 55% Vikings (58 votes)

44% Eagles (47 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0)? This poll is closed 41% Panthers (70 votes)

58% Giants (97 votes) 167 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (0-0-1) at Jaguars (0-1)? This poll is closed 64% Colts (109 votes)

35% Jaguars (61 votes) 170 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0)? This poll is closed 25% Dolphins (42 votes)

74% Ravens (124 votes) 166 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0)? This poll is closed 20% Patriots (33 votes)

79% Steelers (131 votes) 164 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (0-1) at Browns (1-0)? This poll is closed 14% Jets (23 votes)

85% Browns (136 votes) 159 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (1-0) at Saints (1-0)? This poll is closed 41% Buccaneers (67 votes)

58% Saints (96 votes) 163 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1)? This poll is closed 37% Commanders (61 votes)

62% Lions (100 votes) 161 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Falcons (0-1) at Rams (0-1)? This poll is closed 8% Falcons (18 votes)

91% Rams (198 votes) 216 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (1-0) at 49ers (0-1)? This poll is closed 31% Seahawks (70 votes)

68% 49ers (150 votes) 220 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bengals (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1)? This poll is closed 84% Bengals (195 votes)

15% Cowboys (37 votes) 232 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (0-1) at Raiders (0-1)? This poll is closed 47% Cardinals (112 votes)

52% Raiders (125 votes) 237 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (0-0-1) at Broncos (0-1)? This poll is closed 32% Texans (74 votes)

67% Broncos (156 votes) 230 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bears (1-0) at Packers (0-1)? This poll is closed 30% Bears (83 votes)

69% Packers (188 votes) 271 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0)? This poll is closed 8% Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points) (153 votes)

25% Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points) (489 votes)

55% Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points) (1049 votes)

8% Chargers in a close game (161 votes)

0% Chargers in an easy win (14 votes)

1% Chargers in a blowout (19 votes) 1885 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week Predictions W-L-T Week 1 picks 7-7-2 Week 2 picks 7-7-0 Total 14-14-2

AP Staff Record TW LW Staffer W L T Pct 1 1 Talon Graff 19 10 1 0.6500 2 - Mark Gunnels 8 5 0 0.6154 3 1 John Dixon 17 12 1 0.5833 3 1 Stephen Serda 17 12 1 0.5833 3 1 Bryan Stewart 17 12 1 0.5833 3 5 Ron Kopp Jr. 17 12 1 0.5833 3 5 Jared Sapp 17 12 1 0.5833 8 7 Kramer Sansone 16 13 1 0.5500 9 7 Rocky Magaña 13 16 1 0.4500 9 10 Pete Sweeney 13 16 1 0.4500 11 9 Matt Stagner 12 16 1 0.4310

Let’s discuss tonight’s game here in the comments.