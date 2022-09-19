 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL suspends Willie Gay Jr. for 4 games

The league said he violated its personal conduct policy.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended by the NFL for the next four games, according to the league’s official transactions report.

Gay’s suspension stems from the misdemeanor property damage arrest that occurred in January.

The 24-year-old linebacker will miss the Chiefs’ next two road games against the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the two home games to follow, against the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. He can return to the active roster on October 17, the Monday after the Chiefs play the Bills.

In two games this season, Gay has 16 tackles (8 solo) and two passes defensed.

The Chiefs have five other linebackers on their current roster, including Nick Bolton, Elijah Lee, Leo Chenal, Darius Harris and Jack Cochrane. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who now needs to find a way to replace Gay’s defensive production, is scheduled to address the media on Thursday.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride