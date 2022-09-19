NFL suspends Willie Gay Jr. for 4 games

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended by the NFL for the next four games, according to the league’s official transactions report.

Gay's suspension is for violating the personal conduct policy. He's eligible to return to the active roster Oct. 17. https://t.co/KDyUuahX1c — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2022

Gay’s suspension stems from the misdemeanor property damage arrest that occurred in January.

The 24-year-old linebacker will miss the Chiefs’ next two road games against the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the two home games to follow, against the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. He can return to the active roster on October 17, the Monday after the Chiefs play the Bills.

In two games this season, Gay has 16 tackles (8 solo) and two passes defensed.

The Chiefs have five other linebackers on their current roster, including Nick Bolton, Elijah Lee, Leo Chenal, Darius Harris and Jack Cochrane. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who now needs to find a way to replace Gay’s defensive production, is scheduled to address the media on Thursday.