Andy Reid says it’s ‘wait and see’ when it comes to Harrison Butker’s status

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker did not play in the team’s 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Butker injured his left ankle in the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Speaking to the media Monday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was not ready to say if Butker would play against the Indianapolis Colts in this Sunday’s Week 3 game.

Reid had previously mentioned that defensive end Mike Danna strained his calf, wide receiver Mecole Hardman hurt his ankle and wide receiver Justin Watson hurt his shoulder in Thursday’s game.

“All our guys — the guys we had mentioned before were getting treatment, but we just got to see,” said Reid. “That’s what it is right now: it’s kind of wait and see. They’re busting their tail to get everything right, but let’s just see how this week goes. Every day, [Butker’s] making improvement, and that’s important.”

If Butker cannot play against the Colts, Kansas City would be likely to once again elevate practice-squad kicker Matt Ammendola, who made a 19-yard and 31-yard field goal against the Chargers. Amendola was 3 for 3 in extra points.

“I actually reached out to him,” explained Reid. “When it was all said and done, I thought he really did a nice job. That’s a tough situation to come into, especially here in Arrowhead when it’s as lively as it was. I mean, our crowd was loud, and there was a lot of excitement in the air. I was happy for him for that. I felt comfortable with him kicking, obviously.

“We had him do it, and he did a nice job with the exception of the last kickoff where he kind of hit it wrong. He didn’t hit it the way he wanted to hit it, a little bit short. We did a good job covering it, but it was a little bit short. I thought he had a real nice day.”