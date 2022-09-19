Arrowheadlines: Chiefs to face a head coach on the hot seat in Week 3

The latest

NFL Week 2 overreactions and reality checks: Giants NFC East contenders, Kyler Murray silences the haters | CBS Sports

Frank Reich is on the hot seat Overreaction or reality: Reality The Colts looked pathetic in Sunday’s shutout loss to the Jaguars, going just 2 of 10 on third down and gaining 218 yards of offense. Matt Ryan threw three interceptions and looked over the hill against an aggressive Jaguars front, which manhandled the Colts’ offensive line and finished with five sacks. Indianapolis was 0-for-2 in the red zone and finished with three turnovers, not exactly the offense the Colts thought they were getting when they ditched Carson Wentz for Ryan. The Colts, who were expected to rule the AFC South this season now have a loss to Jacksonville and a tie against Houston. That’s inexcusable.

KC Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts: Where, when + odds for teams on different paths | Kansas City Star

When: Sunday Kickoff time: noon, Central Where: Lucas Oil Stadium TV: CBS (Ch. 5 in Kansas City, Ch, 12 in Wichita) Radio: WDAF (106.5 FM) (or streamed on Chiefs mobile app) Series: Colts lead 17-10 (including postseason) Opening betting line: Chiefs by 6 1/2

Where Bears stand in Power Rankings after loss to Packers | NBC Sports Chicago

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0): Patrick Mahomes should take the luck he had Thursday night and head to Vegas. The Chargers dropped four would-be interceptions in Kansas City’s 27-24 win.

“I Think He’s The Only One To Have A Shot” | Shannon Sharpe Says Patrick Mahomes Is Only QB Who Could Eclipse Tom Brady As GOAT | The Shadow League

“I think he’s the only one to have a shot. I think what Tom has been able to do, because he’s had had such longevity, and because he’s played at such a high level for such a long time, it’s good, but once you start getting to the numbers with Tom forget the Super Bowls.” Sharpe continued: “When you look at the passing yardage, you look at the touchdowns, you got to play an extremely long time. Just go back in history and look at the guys that possessed the records. Fran Tarkenton. Fran played like 16 years. You look at Peyton Manning, 18 years, Drew Brees, 19-20 years. Tom Brady comes along, 23 years. Marino had the touchdown record, played 16 years. You got to play a long period of time.

10 Quick Facts About the Chiefs’ Week 2 Victory Over Los Angeles | Upon Further Review | The Mothership

5. Tight end Travis Kelce continues to climb up the record books. Kelce – who led all pass-catchers with five receptions for 51 yards – now has the sixth-most catches for any tight end in NFL history, passing Jimmy Graham. Kelce is just 26 catches shy of passing Greg Olsen and moving into the top-five. The All-Pro tight end was one of nine players to catch a pass on Thursday, marking the second-straight week that exactly nine pass-catchers hauled in at least one reception.

Travis Kelce is the 3rd TE in NFL history with 100+ rec yds in at least 30 career games.



With 1 more such game, Kelce will tie fellow @Chiefs TE and @ProFootballHOF @TonyGonzalez88 for the 2nd-most such games (31) by a TE all-time behind @RobGronkowski (32).#ChiefsKingdom — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 16, 2022

Around the NFL

Mitch Trubisky on Pittsburgh’s chants for Kenny Pickett: ‘You just block it out and play football’ | NFL.com

Trubisky, who earned the right to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback just two short weeks ago, led a unit that mustered just 243 yards of offense and generated one touchdown against New England. One too many listless drives was enough for the Pittsburgh crowd to let Trubisky hear it. “It is what it is,” Trubisky said after the game. “You just block it out and play football.”

49ers QB Trey Lance suffered fractured ankle vs. Seahawks, will undergo season-ending surgery | NFL.com

The 49ers quarterback suffered a fractured ankle against the Seahawks that will require season-ending surgery, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo entered the game for Lance and led San Francisco to a 27-7 victory over Seattle. “It’s unfortunate for him,” Shanahan said after the game. “We’re really hurting for him and we were really hoping to see a lot of him this year. So, to see him have that bad of an injury to where he can’t come back from it, you feel for him” Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast after sustaining the injury in the first quarter. Lance completed 2 of 3 passes for 30 yards and added 13 rushing yards prior to his exit. The injury came when Lance was tackled to the ground during an option run up the middle.

Kyler Murray magic, fumble return in OT give Arizona Cardinals win over Las Vegas Raiders | ESPN

Arizona’s win, however, wasn’t possible without quarterback Kyler Murray, who nearly single-handedly led the Cardinals to overtime. The comeback started with the Cardinals down 20 at halftime and ended with them winning by six. They scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. “I don’t even know,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “It’s crazy.”

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins put rest of NFL on notice with epic comeback win over Ravens | NFL.com

“Now maybe Tua will finally listen to me,” said coach Mike McDaniel. “What I mean by that is, it’s awesome to be critical of yourself. It is good. He has a high standard for himself. ... The absolute worst thing could have happened in the beginning of the game, the contested ball, not really his fault on the first interception and then he starts pressing and throws it up for the second interception. “This is huge. He stopped worrying about the last play and went and played and took his responsibility seriously to his teammates. ‘I’m going to lead this team confidently.’ It is what you get into sports for. It is cool for the coaching staff and him. It was coming to life. It was a moment, I think, he’ll never forget and hopefully he can use it moving forward. ... His teammates learned a lot about him and I think he learned something about himself.”

Tyreek Hill has a hilarious message for any remaining Tua haters pic.twitter.com/XtDO3fXtFa — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 19, 2022

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

6 winners and 3 losers from the Chiefs’ win against the Chargers

Losers Rashad Fenton: With starter Trent McDuffie going on injured reserve this week, the Chiefs were down a cornerback. For whatever reason, they seemed to let Mike Williams attack their remaining corners with limited help. None fared that well — but Fenton was particularly unimpressive, getting both a holding and a pass interference call (his second of the day) on a play where Williams still caught the pass. It wasn’t his finest performance — albeit in a tough matchup. Andy Reid: Why would the winning coach be on the losers list? Let’s see... maybe it was the game plan... the scripted plays... the decisions to punt... the conservative play-calls and the play-calls on short yardage... leaving tight ends alone in protection against Bosa and Mack too often — and finally, going for a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. To his credit, Reid’s offense appears to have adjusted just enough in the second half — but in such a big game, there were too many puzzling decisions.

A tweet to make you think

Remaining undefeated teams:



-Chiefs

-Dolphins

-Bills

-Giants

-Eagles

-Vikings

-Bucs



At least one of these teams will fall tomorrow night. — Steven Kriz (@skrizPO) September 19, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media