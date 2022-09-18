Chiefs open as 6-point favorites over the Colts in Week 3

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) will go on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 3 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 6-point favorite in the game.

In Week 2, the Chiefs were 4-point home favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers, winning that game 27-24. Meanwhile, the Colts opened as 4-point road favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, but lost 24-0 as quarterback Matt Ryan completed just 16 of 30 passes for 195 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. After two games, his passer rating stands at just 63.9.

This will be only the second time that the Chiefs have darkened the doors of Lucas Oil Stadium since losing to the Colts 45-44 in 2013’s Wild Card playoff game. The team returned in 2016, defeating Indianapolis 30-14 in a game where quarterback Alex Smith twice left the game to be replaced by Nick Foles.

This will be the third time that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has faced Indianapolis. The first was in 2018’s Divisional round playoff matchup, when Kansas City ended the Colts’ season with a 31-13 home victory. The teams met again at Arrowhead the following season. That time, Indianapolis handed the 4-0 Chiefs a 19-13 defeat.