AP staff preview, predictions and discussion for Sunday’s Week 2 NFL games

The Chiefs played the Chargers on Thursday night, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 of the NFL season kicked off with the Kansas City Chiefs handing the Los Angeles Chargers a 27-24 loss on Thursday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, coming just short of the four-point spread set by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) and the Houston Texans (0-0-1) will travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos (0-1) — which will be carried locally on KCTV/5 . Both of those contests will be during Sunday’s late afternoon slate.

Sunday’s early games will include Kansas City’s next opponent — the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) — on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1), the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) playing host to the Miami Dolphins (1-0), the New England Patriots (0-1) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) in the Steel City (seen locally on KCTV/5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) playing the New Orleans Saints (1-0) in an NFC South showdown from the Big Easy (locally on WDAF/4).

The rest of Sunday’s late-afternoon action includes the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) versus the Los Angeles Rams (0-1) in California, the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) hosting the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) in an NFC West matchup and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (0-1).

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with one of the league’s oldest rivalries: the Chicago Bears (1-0) against the Green Bay Packers (0-1) at Lambeau Field for Sunday Night Football.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 8-7-2

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Panthers
    (70 votes)
  • 58%
    Giants
    (97 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (0-0-1) at Jaguars (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 64%
    Colts
    (109 votes)
  • 35%
    Jaguars
    (61 votes)
170 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 25%
    Dolphins
    (42 votes)
  • 74%
    Ravens
    (124 votes)
166 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Patriots
    (33 votes)
  • 79%
    Steelers
    (131 votes)
164 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (0-1) at Browns (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 14%
    Jets
    (23 votes)
  • 85%
    Browns
    (136 votes)
159 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (1-0) at Saints (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Buccaneers
    (67 votes)
  • 58%
    Saints
    (96 votes)
163 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 37%
    Commanders
    (61 votes)
  • 62%
    Lions
    (100 votes)
161 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (0-1) at Rams (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 8%
    Falcons
    (18 votes)
  • 91%
    Rams
    (198 votes)
216 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (1-0) at 49ers (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 31%
    Seahawks
    (70 votes)
  • 68%
    49ers
    (150 votes)
220 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 84%
    Bengals
    (195 votes)
  • 15%
    Cowboys
    (37 votes)
232 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (0-1) at Raiders (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 47%
    Cardinals
    (112 votes)
  • 52%
    Raiders
    (125 votes)
237 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (0-0-1) at Broncos (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 32%
    Texans
    (74 votes)
  • 67%
    Broncos
    (156 votes)
230 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (1-0) at Packers (0-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 30%
    Bears
    (83 votes)
  • 69%
    Packers
    (188 votes)
271 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 8%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (153 votes)
  • 25%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (489 votes)
  • 55%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (1049 votes)
  • 8%
    Chargers in a close game
    (161 votes)
  • 0%
    Chargers in an easy win
    (14 votes)
  • 1%
    Chargers in a blowout
    (19 votes)
1885 votes total Vote Now

Let’s discuss Sunday’s games in the comments.

