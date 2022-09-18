Week 2 of the NFL season kicked off with the Kansas City Chiefs handing the Los Angeles Chargers a 27-24 loss on Thursday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, coming just short of the four-point spread set by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) and the Houston Texans (0-0-1) will travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos (0-1) — which will be carried locally on KCTV/5 . Both of those contests will be during Sunday’s late afternoon slate.

Sunday’s early games will include Kansas City’s next opponent — the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) — on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1), the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) playing host to the Miami Dolphins (1-0), the New England Patriots (0-1) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) in the Steel City (seen locally on KCTV/5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) playing the New Orleans Saints (1-0) in an NFC South showdown from the Big Easy (locally on WDAF/4).

The rest of Sunday’s late-afternoon action includes the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) versus the Los Angeles Rams (0-1) in California, the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) hosting the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) in an NFC West matchup and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (0-1).

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with one of the league’s oldest rivalries: the Chicago Bears (1-0) against the Green Bay Packers (0-1) at Lambeau Field for Sunday Night Football.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 8-7-2

Poll Which team wins Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0)? This poll is closed 41% Panthers (70 votes)

58% Giants (97 votes) 167 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (0-0-1) at Jaguars (0-1)? This poll is closed 64% Colts (109 votes)

35% Jaguars (61 votes) 170 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0)? This poll is closed 25% Dolphins (42 votes)

74% Ravens (124 votes) 166 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0)? This poll is closed 20% Patriots (33 votes)

79% Steelers (131 votes) 164 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (0-1) at Browns (1-0)? This poll is closed 14% Jets (23 votes)

85% Browns (136 votes) 159 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (1-0) at Saints (1-0)? This poll is closed 41% Buccaneers (67 votes)

58% Saints (96 votes) 163 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1)? This poll is closed 37% Commanders (61 votes)

62% Lions (100 votes) 161 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Falcons (0-1) at Rams (0-1)? This poll is closed 8% Falcons (18 votes)

91% Rams (198 votes) 216 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (1-0) at 49ers (0-1)? This poll is closed 31% Seahawks (70 votes)

68% 49ers (150 votes) 220 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bengals (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1)? This poll is closed 84% Bengals (195 votes)

15% Cowboys (37 votes) 232 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (0-1) at Raiders (0-1)? This poll is closed 47% Cardinals (112 votes)

52% Raiders (125 votes) 237 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (0-0-1) at Broncos (0-1)? This poll is closed 32% Texans (74 votes)

67% Broncos (156 votes) 230 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bears (1-0) at Packers (0-1)? This poll is closed 30% Bears (83 votes)

69% Packers (188 votes) 271 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0)? This poll is closed 8% Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points) (153 votes)

25% Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points) (489 votes)

55% Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points) (1049 votes)

8% Chargers in a close game (161 votes)

0% Chargers in an easy win (14 votes)

1% Chargers in a blowout (19 votes) 1885 votes total Vote Now

Let’s discuss Sunday’s games in the comments.