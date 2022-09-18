Week 2 of the NFL season kicked off with the Kansas City Chiefs handing the Los Angeles Chargers a 27-24 loss on Thursday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, coming just short of the four-point spread set by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) and the Houston Texans (0-0-1) will travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos (0-1) — which will be carried locally on KCTV/5 . Both of those contests will be during Sunday’s late afternoon slate.
Sunday’s early games will include Kansas City’s next opponent — the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) — on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1), the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) playing host to the Miami Dolphins (1-0), the New England Patriots (0-1) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) in the Steel City (seen locally on KCTV/5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) playing the New Orleans Saints (1-0) in an NFC South showdown from the Big Easy (locally on WDAF/4).
The rest of Sunday’s late-afternoon action includes the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) versus the Los Angeles Rams (0-1) in California, the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) hosting the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) in an NFC West matchup and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (0-1).
Sunday’s matchups will conclude with one of the league’s oldest rivalries: the Chicago Bears (1-0) against the Green Bay Packers (0-1) at Lambeau Field for Sunday Night Football.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
Let’s discuss Sunday’s games in the comments.
