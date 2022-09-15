 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Chargers: highlights from the game

The plays to see from Kansas City’s Thursday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

By Pete Sweeney
It was the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on the Week 2 edition of Thursday Night Football. Here were all the Kansas City highlights in the 27-24 win:

Mahomes magic makes an early appearance

Another look at an insane play

Back in the game

Chris Jones gets to Justin Herbert in a key spot

Jaylen Watson takes it the length of the field for a pick-six

Clyde goes for a long run

