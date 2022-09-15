Chiefs vs. Chargers: highlights from the game

It was the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on the Week 2 edition of Thursday Night Football. Here were all the Kansas City highlights in the 27-24 win:
Mahomes magic makes an early appearance
Ahh, yes… that’s the stuff.pic.twitter.com/od4EyHflr7— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) September 16, 2022
Another look at an insane play
One of one.pic.twitter.com/9lXYIond5t— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) September 16, 2022
Back in the game
Mahomes doesn’t throw normal touchdowns.pic.twitter.com/KoCZd5lTnQ— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) September 16, 2022
Chris Jones gets to Justin Herbert in a key spot
Chris Jones dismissed the lineman. More of that, please.pic.twitter.com/87lVVm8V7p— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) September 16, 2022
Jaylen Watson takes it the length of the field for a pick-six
Jaylen Watson's pick-6 as called by @mitchholthus on the Chiefs Radio Network.@610SportsKC @wolfkansascity— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) September 16, 2022
Video courtesy of @NFL pic.twitter.com/W1MczvfkhA
Clyde goes for a long run
Clyde has no plans of losing his starting job this year.pic.twitter.com/gWDeXIQKmA— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) September 16, 2022
