Filed under: Chiefs vs. Chargers: Second half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Sep 15, 2022, 8:25pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Chargers: Second half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports The Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers continues on Thursday Night Football. What are you thinking during the second half? If you need the first half discussion, here it is. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...