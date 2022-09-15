LIVE COVERAGE: Chiefs lead Chargers 24-17 in fourth quarter

One of the most anticipated games of the 2022 season comes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 2 AFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football.

In 2021, the Chiefs finished with a 12-5 record that gave them the AFC’s second seed and their sixth-straight AFC West title. They then advanced to the AFC Championship, where they were defeated 27-24 by the Cincinnati Bengals. Finishing 2021 with a 9-8 record, the Chargers just missed a postseason berth when the Las Vegas Raiders sent them home with a 35-32 overtime victory in the final game of the regular season.

Both teams come into the game with 1-0 records. In Week 1, the Chiefs overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals with a 44-21 road win, while the Chargers opened their season by posting a 24-19 victory over the Raiders.

Here we’ll keep you up to date with live updates throughout the game

The Amazon Prime era of NFL coverage began with Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco watching the opening kickoff sail through the end zone. The Chiefs began at their own 25-yard line. Clyde Edwards-Helaire handled three of the first four touches and promptly put the Chiefs at midfield. The Chiefs advanced to the Chargers’ 42 — but on third-and-2, a designed run to Mecole Hardman lost four yards. A Tommy Townsend punt just crossed the plan of the end zone, giving the Chargers their first possession at their own 20-yard line.

The Chargers quickly gained 24 yards on two catches by Mike Williams. An eight-yard carry by Austin Ekeler and a 12-yard pass to Deandre Carter moved the Chargers to the Chiefs’ 36. The Chiefs appeared to have made a crucial third-down stop, but a pass interference penalty on Rashad Fenton gave the Chargers new life at the Chiefs’ 21. After a negative pass play to Ekeler and an incomplete pass to Williams, the Chargers’ drive eventually stalled at the Chiefs’ 13. Dustin Hopkins kicked a 31-yard field goal to open the scoring with the Chargers holding a 3-0 lead.

Another touchback put the Chiefs right back on their own 25. The Chiefs’ second drive would go nowhere. Khalil Mack dropped Mahomes for a nine-yard sack, and then a third-down screen pass to Jerick McKinnon promptly lost six additional yards. From his own 13-yard line, Townsend punted 49 yards to the Chargers’ 38. After a short return, Los Angeles took over at their own 42-yard line.

An eight-yard pass to Williams put the Chargers right back into Chiefs’ territory. Willie Gay snuffed out a trick play lateral from Carter to Ekeler, however, for a four-yard loss. Williams caught a five-yard pass on third down to bring up 4th-and-inches. A quarterback sneak by Herbert kept the drive alive. Two plays later, Williams caught a deep pass to the Chiefs’ one-yard line — playing through multiple penalties by Fenton. On first down, Sony Michel was unable to gain the final yard, and the first quarter came to a close with the Chargers leading 3-0.

The Chargers started the second quarter with a heavy formation as Herbert converted a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie fullback Zander Horvath. An extra point by Hopkins extended the Chargers’ lead to 10-0.

Starting their third drive from their own 25-yard line, Mahomes quickly found Mecole Hardman for a deep pass, taking Kansas City to the Chargers’ 45. After a Pacheco carry took the Chiefs inside the Chargers’ 40, Mahomes appeared to throw a devastating interception — only to see it nullified by an illegal contact penalty. After McKinnon took the Chiefs inside the 30, Joey Bosa jumped offsides on a third-and-4. Recognizing the opportunity for a free play, Mahomes found Kelce, who took the ball to the nine-yard line. On the next play, Mahomes escaped what appeared to be a certain sack and threw to McKinnon on the run for a touchdown. Replacement kicker Matt Ammendola’s extra point attempt was true, cutting the Chargers’ lead to 10-7.

Carter took Ammendola’s kickoff to the 33. Another catch by Williams and a series of carries by Ekeler quickly had the Chargers back in Chiefs’ territory. On a third-and-2 from the Kansas City 47, however, Herbert’s pass bounced off of the hands of receiver Josh Palmer. Chargers punter JK Scott made his first appearance of the night — and Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore called for a fair catch to start Kansas City’s next drive at their own eight-yard line.

The Chiefs appeared to be moving quickly with carries by Edwards-Helaire and passes to Kelce and Hardman moving close to the 30. However, consecutive short-yardage attempts by Edwards-Helaire and Pacheco failed to net a first down. On a fourth-and-one from their own 29, Townsend came in for his third punt. Carter took the ball at his own 12 yard-line and advanced to the 23 on the return.

The Chargers racked up a pair of first downs on catches by Palmer — one with Herbert facing heavy pressure on a blitz by Willie Gay Jr. After gaining nine yards on carries by Ekeler and Joshua Kelley, the first half reached the two-minute warning with the Chargers facing a third-and-1 from the Chiefs’ 47. The Chargers were not able to convert as Chris Jones sacked Herbert for a one yard loss. Scott’s punt bounced to the Chiefs’ 13-yard line, where Mahomes and company took over with only 53 seconds remaining in the half.

The Chiefs were not able to get anything going deep in their own territory. A bizarre holding penalty on right tackle Andrew Wylie — that initially appeared to be a roughing the passer call on Bosa — pinned Kansas City even further back. Townsend made one of the best punts of his career — booting the ball 74 yards and preventing any end-of-the-half heroics by the Chargers. Herbert kneeled at his own eight-yard-line to end the half, with the Chargers holding on to a 10-7 lead.

The Chargers took a touchback as the second half began. The Chargers, coming out of the locker room with a backup center, started the drive with a fast tempo. Gay badly missed a tackle on a pass play to Ekeler, which went for an 18-yard gain. Herbert and Williams found a huge hole in the Chiefs’ zone defense to advance to the Chiefs’ 27. Nick Bolton wrapped up Ekeler on a third-and-1 to bring up third down, but the running back gained three yards on the next play to convert. From the 15-yard line, Herbert found Williams on the end zone sideline for the score. Hopkins nailed the extra point to extend the Chargers’ lead to 17-7.

After another touchback, Mahomes threw a deep ball to Hardman that was intercepted by Derwin James, but the play nullified by offsetting penalties. Hardman appeared shaken up on the play. Immediately after, Asante Samuel Jr. appeared to intercept Mahomes at the Chiefs’ 38. Upon review, it was clear that the ball ever so slightly touched the ground, maintaining the Kansas City possession.

Given new life, Mahomes connected with Noah Gray for a first down. Edwards-Helaire then took the ball into Chargers territory after breaking a James tackle on a short pass that turned into a 21-yard gain. Hardman returned to the game, though was not able to catch a short pass behind him before leaving again. Facing third-and-10 from the Chargers’ 41, Mahomes found Justin Watson on a deep route for a touchdown. Ammendola converted his second extra point attempt as the Chiefs cut the Chargers' lead to 17-14.

After a touchback, the Chargers went three-and-out on their next drive. Justin Reid broke up a third-and-2 pass from Herbert. Moore called for a fair catch of Scott’s punt at the Chiefs’ 29-yard line.

The Chiefs mirrored the Chargers with a three-and-out of their own. Townsend’s fifth punt of the night pinned the Chargers deep after Carter called for a fair catch at his own nine-yard line.

After moving the ball effectively most of the game, the Chargers failed to convert a first down for a consecutive possession. Herbert narrowly avoided a safety as Jones sacked him at the Chargers’ two yard line. Scott punted from the back of the end zone, and Moore called for the fair catch at the Chargers’ 36-yard line.

The Chiefs appeared set to continue to run of offensive futility, quickly facing third-and-10. Mahomes then found Hardman on low pass for 11 yards. After a nine-yard pass to Watson, Mahomes scrambled and found Kelce in motion. James tackled Kelce at the three-yard line — in a way that seemed more appropriate to professional wrestling than the National Football League. A two-yard rush by McKinnon, an incomplete pass to Jody Fortson, and a completion for no gain followed. The third quarter came to an end with the Chiefs still down 17-14 — and facing fourth-and-1 from their own one-yard line.

Ammendola opened the fourth quarter by nailing the shortest possible field goal, tying the game at 17-all.

The Chargers appeared set to start at their own 25 after another touchback, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on rookie safety Bryan Cook moved the ball to the 40. Three touches by Ekeler advanced the ball into Chiefs’ territory for a first down. Passes to Carter and Gerald Everett put the Chargers inside the Kansas City 30. Herbert went right back to Everett, who rumbled after a short pass and took it to the three-yard line. With the Chargers knocking on the door, rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson intercepted Herbert — and returned the ball 99 yards for a touchdown and the Chiefs’ first lead of the night. After Ammendola’s successful extra point, the Chiefs led 24-17.

After another touchback, the Chargers went three-and-out for the third time in four drives. Moore caught Scott’s punt at the 30, but another special-teams foul on Cook forced the Chiefs to start their next drive at their own 15.

Injuries

Mecole Hardman appeared to be injured after play in the third quarter, but returned to the field after a couple of plays. He was reported to have had his heel wrapped.

Special teams

Punter Tommy Townsend closed the first half with a 74-yard punt from his own 17-yard line. In the second half, he pinned the Chargers inside their own 10 with a 53-yard boot.