Chiefs-Chargers inactives: Trey Smith will play on Thursday night

Per Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. As we expected, placekicker Harrison Butker (ankle) will sit out. But right guard Trey Smith (ankle) will suit up against the Chargers.

Chiefs inactive list in Week 2 vs. Chargers:



K Harrison Butker

QB Shane Buechele

RB Ronald Jones

OT Darian Kinnard

DE Joshua Kaindoh

DE Malik Herring

LB Jack Cochrane — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 15, 2022

In final injury report before the game, Butker was declared out for the matchup. He had been held out of all of this week’s practices after rolling his left ankle on a kickoff during last Sunday’s 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Smith was also injured during Sunday’s game. After being reported as a limited participant for Monday and Tuesday’s practices (and as a full participant on Wednesday), he was listed as questionable for the game.

On Thursday, the Chiefs elevated two members of their practice squad for the game: placekicker Matt Ammendola and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle. Both were signed to the practice squad this week as rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list. Both Ammendola and Bootle will dress for the Chargers game.

As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the practice squad after the game. Both may be elevated a total of three times in the regular season. We can expect that Ammendola will be elevated each week until Butker is ready to play again — or activated to the roster if that takes more than three weeks.

The Chargers have also released their list of inactives for the game. As expected, wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) will not be available. But cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) will play.

#Chargers inactives:



WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

TE Donald Parham (hamstring)

QB Easton Stick

RB Isaiah Spiller

OL Brenden Jamies

DL Christian Covington

S J.T. Woods



CB J.C. Jackson is officially active for tonight and will make his LAC debut. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 15, 2022

In Wednesday’s injury report, both Allen and Parham were listed as out for the game. Jackson had been listed as questionable.

Los Angeles elevated wideout Jason Moore and tight end Richard Rogers for Thursday’s matchup. Both will dress for the game.