Madden Simulation: Mahomes-Herbert IV on Thursday Night Football

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs defense was on full display, JuJu Smith-Schuster had a huge game, and the team battled back from a 14-0 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed took Justin Herbert to the house on the first play of the third quarter, giving them the lead for the first time in the game.

The Chiefs' defense was able to contain running back Austin Ekeler and apply pressure on Herbert throughout the entire game. Even when Mike Williams had a 93-yard touchdown, a Chiefs defender was right in the face of Herbert.

After Mahomes threw a couple of interceptions, the Kansas City defense stepped. They forced the Chargers to go three-and-out on back-to-back drives.

The Chiefs' offense could not get it going against the Chargers' defense in the first half. Silly mistakes from Patrick Mahomes, a big 30-yard play by tight end Travis Kelce was called back due to a holding call from Joe Thuney and the offensive line could not contain the pass rush.

The chiefs seemed bothered by the Chargers pass rush, but Mahomes was able to adapt. The first half was not good offensively, but in the second half, the Chiefs played better. The offense fed the ball to Kelce to get downfield and then targeted Smith-Schuster in the red zone. Smith-Schuster shined for the Chiefs with three total touchdowns.

Chiefs 31, Chargers 28

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 27/37, 299 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Justin Herbert 25/36, 289 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 23 att, 85 yards, 5 rec, 47 yards

Austin Ekeler 20 att, 91 yards, 7 rec 33 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 12 rec, 150 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster 6 rec, 54 yards, 3 TD

Mike Williams 6 rec, 143 yards, 3 TD

Nick Bolton 11 total, 4 solo, 2 TFL

Derwin James 10 total, 5 solo, 1 INT

Carlos Dunlap 4 total, 2 solo, 1 sack

Chris Jones 6 total, 2 solo, 1.5 sack

Willie Gay 6 total, 1 solo, 0.5 sack

Khalil Mack 6 total, 3 solo, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Joey Bosa 5 total, 3 solo, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Drue Tranquill 11 total, 3 solo, 1 TFL

In Week 3, the Chiefs are on the road, taking on the Indianapolis Colts, with kickoff set for Noon. Before then, we’ll check out how that game would play out in the EA Universe.