Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch Week 2 matchup

The Game

One of the most anticipated games of the 2022 season comes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 2 AFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. (Arrowhead Time). The game will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video — although KSHB/41 in Kansas City and KTTV/11 in Los Angeles will broadcast the game to their local audiences.

In 2021, the Chiefs finished with a 12-5 record that gave them the AFC’s second seed and their sixth-straight AFC West title. They then advanced to the AFC Championship, where they were defeated 27-24 by the Cincinnati Bengals. Finishing 2021 with a 9-8 record, the Chargers just missed a postseason berth when the Las Vegas Raiders sent them home with a 35-32 overtime victory in the final game of the regular season.

Both teams come into the game with 1-0 records. In Week 1, the Chiefs overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals with a 44-21 road win, while the Chargers opened their season by posting a 24-19 victory over the Raiders.

Two of the league’s top quarterbacks lead these offenses. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Week 1’s NFL Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns in Arizona. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off a 279-yard performance that featured three touchdown passes against Las Vegas.

Both teams will be missing key contributors. In Wednesday’s final injury report, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Donald Parham Jr. were ruled out for the game. So were Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie and placekicker Harrison Butker. Chiefs right guard Trey Smith and Los Angeles cornerback J.C. Jackson were both listed as questionable.

Nuts and bolts

Location : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Playing surface: Natural grass

Game time: 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Thursday, September 15, 2022

7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Thursday, September 15, 2022 Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 82, winds SSE at 11 mph

Partly cloudy and 82, winds SSE at 11 mph Matchup history: Chiefs 65-57-1 (regular season)

Chiefs 65-57-1 (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -4, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -4, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee John Hussey (35), umpire Alan Eck (76), down judge Robin DeLorenzo (134), line judge Carl Johnson (101), field judge Jabir Walker (26), side judge Allen Baynes (56), back judge Brad Freeman (88), replay official Jamie Nicholson and replay assistant Larry Hill Jr .

Referee (35), umpire (76), down judge (134), line judge (101), field judge (26), side judge (56), back judge (88), replay official and replay assistant . Pageantry: Colors: Kansas City Federal Reserve Police Law Enforcement Unit . National Anthem: Retired Navy petty officer Generald Wilson . Flyover: Four A-10 Warthogs from Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri. Drum Deck Honoree: former Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe . Spirit Leader: Hispanic Development Fund’s Melissa Gonzalez .

Colors: . National Anthem: Retired Navy petty officer . Flyover: from Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri. Drum Deck Honoree: former Chiefs wide receiver . Spirit Leader: Hispanic Development Fund’s . Television stream : with Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung on Amazon Prime, KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City) and KTTV (FOX/11-Los Angeles)

: with on Amazon Prime, KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City) and KTTV (FOX/11-Los Angeles) Chiefs radio broadcast : with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates

: with on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass

with on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass Chiefs Mobile App: Both English and Spanish radio broadcasts will be available to stream on the Chiefs Mobile App within a 50-mile radius of the Kansas City metro area.

Both English and Spanish radio broadcasts will be available to stream on the Chiefs Mobile App within a 50-mile radius of the Kansas City metro area. Chargers radio broadcast: with Matt “Money” Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren on KYSR (98.7 FM-Los Angeles) and Chargers Radio Network affiliates.

with on KYSR (98.7 FM-Los Angeles) and Chargers Radio Network affiliates. SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 225

Channel 225 Enemy SB Nation site : Bolts from the Blue

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Stadium gates open: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.

All concession stands and retail points of sale . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only. Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.