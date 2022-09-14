Chiefs vs. Chargers final injury report: Harrison Butker will not play

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Harrison Butker K L. Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Trey Smith G Ankle LP LP FP QUEST Orlando Brown T Knee LP FP FP - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder LP FP FP - Justin Watson WR Chest LP FP FP - Patrick Mahomes QB L. Wrist FP FP FP - Willie Gay LB Knee - FP FP - Justin Reid S Hand FP FP FP -

Chargers

The Chargers are expected to release their final injury report late on Wednesday afternoon.

Some notes

The headline of the final injury report for the Chiefs is that kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) has been ruled out for the game. The Chiefs plan to start kicker Matt Ammendola, who won a “kicker derby” this week and spent it on the practice squad; he’ll be elevated for the game.

Right guard Trey Smith (ankle) is officially questionable, but the fact that he would have been a full participant at Wednesday's practice indicates he is a good bet to play Thursday night. If he cannot play, expect Nick Allegretti to fill in at right guard.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve, and so he will miss at least the Thursday night game against the Chargers and the three games to follow. Since McDuffie is on the injured list, he does not appear on the injury report.

The rest of the Chiefs on the injury list — including Patrick Mahomes (left wrist) — have no designation and should be good to go.

