LOOK: Arrowhead field will have throwback design on Thursday night

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Kansas City’s Home of the Chiefs.

By John Dixon
/ new
Denver Post Archives Denver Post via Getty Images

Just as they have done other times in recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs are using a throwback design for Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But this time — rather than recalling the team’s glory days at the old Municipal Stadium — the team is celebrating 50 years at Arrowhead by using a design from that era.

So at least for this big division matchup, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will look just as it did when it opened in 1972.

