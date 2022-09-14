For Week 2, the Los Angeles Chargers will visit GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs on the inaugural edition of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

(Reminder: the game will also be available on broadcast television in each team’s local market — KSHB/41 in Kansas City and KTTV/11 in Los Angeles).

The Chargers are coming off of a strong defensive effort in Sunday’s 24-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was sacked five times — multiple times each by EDGE rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. expects a challenge when he faces them.

“They’re two very special talents,” Brown admitted in his media appearance before Tuesday’s practice, “both in their own way. Both have been doing it for a long time as well — and been very consistent while doing it. I think they both play with a ton of power. They have a lot of successful moves and different styles in the way they set up their moves.

“They’re both really good pass rushers. We’ll have our hands full this week.”

The challenge is amplified by a short week that is early in the season, forcing players (and head coach Andy Reid) to adjust their preparation for the game.

“[Getting] as much rest as you can — while also getting as many mental reps as you can,” said Brown of his own approach. “[Also] studying film, the game plan, obviously the game within the game, my plan for attack against these guys — and for whatever Coach Reid and everyone has put in.”

While the fast turnaround can be problematic, Brown recognizes that careers are measured by how players perform against the best.

“It’s the NFL,” he noted. “We’re all excited for the challenge. I didn’t sign up to do this to necessarily go against guys that weren’t elite at what they do. I look forward to the competition — and being able to get out there and compete against that type of talent.”

During his own comments on Tuesday, Andy Reid verified his blindside blocker’s mindset.

“It’s a great challenge,” he agreed. “He loves that, though. He’s very energetic when it comes to challenges. He wants to be the best. These are the things — the merit badges that you get — if you take care of business there. That’s a big challenge for our tackles — but that’s why we’re in this business.”

Entering his second season in Kansas City, Brown has an appreciation for the home environment. He is excited to play in his second Kansas City home opener.

“It’s always so much fun playing in this stadium,” he observed. “Kansas City loves their football — and they love their Chiefs. It’s always a great atmosphere on game day. Just how loud it is — the energy [and] the fans? It’s special to be playing at home this week.”