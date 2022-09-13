Chiefs vs. Chargers Tuesday injury report: Harrison Butker held out

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week after Tuesday’s walkthrough:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Harrison Butker K Left Ankle DNP DNP - - Trey Smith G Ankle LP LP - - Orlando Brown T Knee LP FP - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder LP FP - - Justin Watson WR Chest LP FP - - Patrick Mahomes QB Left Wrist FP FP - - Willie Gay LB Knee -- FP - - Justin Reid S Hand FP FP - -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Donald Parham TE Hamstring DNP DNP - - Keenan Allen WR Hamstring DNP DNP - - J.C. Jackson DB Ankle DNP LP - - Rashawn Slater OT Back FP FP - - Drue Tranquill LB Back FP FP - -

Some notes

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve, and so he will miss at least the Thursday night game against the Chargers and the three games to follow. Since McDuffie is on the injured list, he will no longer appear on the injury report.

Kicker Harrison Butler (left ankle) did not practice on Tuesday and head coach Andy Reid described his status as “day to day.” If Butker cannot play, the Chiefs will start kicker Matt Ammendola, who is currently working on the practice squad.

on Tuesday and head coach Andy Reid described his status as “day to day.” If Butker cannot play, the Chiefs will start kicker Matt Ammendola, who is currently working on the practice squad. The other player to watch is right guard Trey Smith (ankle), who was limited on Tuesday. If Smith cannot go, look for Nick Allegretti to get the spot start at right guard.

on Tuesday. If Smith cannot go, look for Nick Allegretti to get the spot start at right guard. Left tackle Orlando Brown (knee), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) and wide receiver Justin Watson (chest) were all full participants Tuesday after the Chiefs gave them a limited estimation on Monday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left wrist), linebacker Willie Gay (knee) and safety Justin Reid (hand) remained full participants and should be good to go Thursday night.

participants Tuesday after the Chiefs gave them a estimation on Monday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left wrist), linebacker Willie Gay (knee) and safety Justin Reid (hand) remained participants and should be good to go Thursday night. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday after they would not have practiced on Monday. It isn’t looking like either player will suit up on Thursday night.

on Tuesday after they on Monday. It isn’t looking like either player will suit up on Thursday night. Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) — who would have been out of practice on Monday — was limited on Tuesday. He is looking to make his season debut Thursday night after missing Week 1.

