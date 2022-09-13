Chiefs place Trent McDuffie on injured reserve, plus 6 other roster moves

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have placed rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie hurt his hamstring during the team’s 44-21 Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

In addition to the McDuffie note, the club announced six other roster moves via its official Twitter account.

We have activated Practice Squad players LB Jack Cochrane & LB Elijah Lee.



We have signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, & WR Corey Coleman to the Practice Squad.



We have placed CB Trent McDuffie on Reserve/Injured.



We released S James Wiggins from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/R8lZgvB02e — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 13, 2022

During Tuesday’s media availability, head coach Andy Reid carefully conceded the turf at State Farm Stadium in Arizona played a role in the injuries to McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker.

“It was part of the Butker injury and McDuffie injury,” said Reid. “The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I would tell you that, too. So it’s not an excuse by any means, but I mean, you all can see it. Watch the tape.”

McDuffie’s placement on IR means he will miss the Chiefs’ next four games — home against the Los Angeles Chargers, away at the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Linebackers Elijah Lee and Jack Cochrane have been activated to the 53-man roster ahead of the team’s game against the Chargers. Lee played eight snaps on defense and logged 20 special-teams snaps in the Chiefs’ first game.

The team also signed kicker Matt Ammendola (more on that here), cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Both Bootle and Coleman spent time on Kansas City’s 90-man roster during training camp and the preseason but were unable to make the club in the initial roster cut.

Safety James Wiggins, who spent a week on Kansas City’s practice squad, was released to make room for the moves.