Andy Reid says Trent McDuffie will ‘struggle’ to play vs. Chargers; Patrick Mahomes’ wrist feeling better

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Arizona Cardinals, 44-21, in the first game of the 2022 season — but they left the game with several injury concerns. Kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Trent McDuffie, right guard Trey Smith, wide receiver Justin Watson and even quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered injuries in the game.

The Chiefs host the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers with short rest on Thursday Night Football. Head coach Andy Reid provided injury updates at the start of his press conference on Tuesday:

“Harrison Butker has an ankle sprain, and we’re just going to see. He’s got a little swelling in there, so we’ll just see how that goes. [Butker is] day to day. And then McDuffie — Trent has a hamstring, and again, we’re treating it, and we’re going to see where that goes. He’ll struggle to make it to the game. Other than that, everybody is up and rolling.”

Butker and McDuffie won’t participate in the team’s only practice this Tuesday, but Reid’s “up and rolling” includes Smith, Watson and Mahomes, who said his non-throwing hand is feeling better.

“It got a little sore [Monday], but then [Tuesday] it felt a lot better,” said Mahomes. “So we got in the training room, got a little work on it, haven’t actually had any time [Tuesday] to get any work on it, but it’s already felt a lot better, so I’m sure I’ll be good to go this week... it feels great [Tuesday], so hopefully, it keeps getting better like this, and I’ll be good to go on Thursday.”