On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Editors, PeteSweeney and John Dixon had some fresh marinated takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals — including Andy Reid’s unrivaled preseason preparation.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

Andy Reid’s preseason preparation

Pete: “ I don’t care what the spread is. Bet the Chiefs and put all your life savings on it. They don’t lose in the first week — and Patrick Mahomes cannot be beaten in the first week. This was Patrick Mahomes' fifth consecutive season-opener with three or more touchdowns. Andy Reid has found a way to win eight season openers in a row... We do a story every single year about Andy Reid and the bye week... When Andy Reid has extra time to prepare he’s going to beat the heck out of you. Andy Reid has six months to prepare at the start of every season... If Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes had six months to prepare for every game of the NFL season they would never lose... the only problem is it would take 9 years to figure out.”

Travis Kelce is still elite

John: “One of the things going around this offseason was losing Tyreek Hill was going to be a bad thing for Travis Kelce. Defenses would be able to focus on just him — instead of him and Tyreek Hill. What does he do in the first game? Eight catches for 121 yards — at age 32. Go ahead and bet all of your money on Travis Kelce for the rest of the season, too. The guy is just amazing.”

Juan Thornhill‘s All-Pro campaign

Pete: Juan Thornhill is going to be an All-Pro. He was my preseason player to watch — and he was impressive leading up to the year. He predicted his own All-Pro season — and I think you saw in his near-interception on Sunday where he came out of nowhere... I just think it was a sign of what we forgot about him from his rookie season... He admitted during training camp that he was finally playing without pain heading into this season. He’s got a chance to head into the truly elite conversation if he maintains what he showed in the first game.”

The Harrison Butker injury

John: “I can’t get over Harrison Butker’s performance in this game. We talk about the importance of a plant foot for kickers — and he rolls his plant foot on a kickoff. [On the sidelines] for a couple of extra points and kickoffs — only to come back on the field to try a 54-yard field goal with a short walk-up... These specialists need everything to be exactly the way they expect or their timing is off. Butker — in this situation where he can’t put stress on his plant foot — takes one step and nails a 54-yard field goal. An incredibly tough, gritty performance (and ad-lib) by everyone involved.”

