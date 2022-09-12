Chiefs vs. Chargers Monday injury report: Patrick Mahomes says his hand is ‘good’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Trent McDuffie CB Hamstring DNP - - - Harrison Butker K Left Ankle DNP - - - Trey Smith G Ankle LP - - - Orlando Brown T Knee LP - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder LP - - - Justin Watson WR Chest LP - - - Patrick Mahomes QB Left Wrist FP - - - Justin Reid S Hand FP - - -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Donald Parham Jr. TE Hamstring DNP - - - Keenan Allen WR Hamstring DNP - - - J.C. Jackson CB Ankle DNP - - - Rashawn Slater T Back FP - - - Drue Tranquill LB Back FP - - -

