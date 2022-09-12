Chiefs vs. Chargers Monday injury report: Patrick Mahomes says his hand is ‘good’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Left Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Chest
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Left Wrist
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Reid
|S
|Hand
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Chargers
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|Donald Parham Jr.
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|J.C. Jackson
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashawn Slater
|T
|Back
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Back
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- It is important to note that for injury notes leading into Thursday Night Football, the Monday reports are an estimation. Neither the Chiefs nor Chargers take the practice field on Monday after playing a full game on Sunday.
- The Chiefs may have entered their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals healthy, but they left with a series of injuries. The two most concerning are to cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) and kicker Harrison Butler (left ankle), who would not have practiced had the Chiefs worked on Monday.
- Also stemming from the Cardinals game, right guard Trey Smith (ankle) and wide receiver Justin Watson (chest) would have been limited, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left wrist) would have been a full participant.
- Here’s what Mahomes said on Monday via “The Drive” on 610 Sports Radio: “[My hand] is good. It feels better today than it did [Sunday]. It’s something that will linger for a week or whatever, but the way it’s feeling today, it should be fine soon. It’ll be sore for the game Thursday, but I’ll be fine.”
- The issues to left tackle Orlando Brown (knee), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) and safety Justin Reid (hand) that would have kept them limited are new. Smith-Schuster’s shoulder is something to monitor, as it was his shoulder that kept him out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ lineup most of last season.
- Tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) — who would have been out of practice on Monday — could all be considered key players for Los Angeles. Parham and Jackson were held out of Sunday’s game. Allen was injured in it — and of the three, he seems the least likely to play on Thursday night.
