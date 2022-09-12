Chiefs-Cardinals snap counts: leaning into running-back-by-committee

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2022 season with a dominating 44-21 road victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Let’s see how the Chiefs used their players in this impressive victory.

Starters (offensive): WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Mecole Hardman, LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Andrew Wylie, TE Travis Kelce, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Starters (defensive): DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Chris Jones, DE Frank Clark, DE George Karlaftis, LB Nick Bolton, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB Rashad Fenton, CB L’Jarius Sneed, CB Trent McDuffie, S Juan Thornhill and S Justin Reid.

Did not play:

Inactive: RB Ronald Jones, QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard, WR Daurice Fountain and DE Malik Herring.

Offense All Pass Run Total 66

(100%) 39

(100%) 27

(100%) Creed Humphrey 66

(100%) 39

(100%) 27

(100%) Joe Thuney 66

(100%) 39

(100%) 27

(100%) Orlando Brown Jr. 61

(92%) 39

(100%) 22

(81%) Patrick Mahomes 61

(92%) 39

(100%) 22

(81%) Andrew Wylie 61

(92%) 39

(100%) 22

(81%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 49

(74%) 31

(79%) 18

(67%) JuJu Smith-Schuster 43

(65%) 31

(79%) 12

(44%) Travis Kelce 42

(64%) 31

(79%) 11

(41%) Nick Allegretti 37

(56%) 20

(51%) 17

(63%) Noah Gray 36

(55%) 16

(41%) 20

(74%) Mecole Hardman 36

(55%) 24

(62%) 12

(44%) Trey Smith 29

(44%) 19

(49%) 10

(37%) Jerick McKinnon 26

(39%) 20

(51%) 6

(22%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 24

(36%) 15

(38%) 9

(33%) Jody Fortson 22

(33%) 10

(26%) 12

(44%) Isiah Pacheco 16

(24%) 4

(10%) 12

(44%) Justin Watson 14

(21%) 7

(18%) 7

(26%) Skyy Moore 13

(20%) 6

(15%) 7

(26%) Michael Burton 9

(14%) 0

(0%) 9

(33%) Geron Christian 5

(8%) 0

(0%) 5

(19%) Chad Henne 5

(8%) 0

(0%) 5

(19%) Prince Tega Wanogho 5

(8%) 0

(0%) 5

(19%)

Offensive takeaways

At least to begin the season, Kansas City’s starting lineups suggest that Mecole Hardman is the third wide receiver behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Valdez-Scantling. That is also borne out by their respective offensive snaps. Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore were both on for about one in five offensive snaps.

After being elevated from the practice squad for the game, Daurice Fountain was inactive

Nick Allegretti had 37 snaps filling in for injured right guard Trey Smith.

In a departure from normal trends, tight end Travis Kelce was used more often on running plays than on passing plays. Both Noah Gray and Jody Fortson were on the field more often on passing snaps. This is presumed to be because Blake Bell is on injured reserve, so Kelce is taking at least some of the snaps Bell would see as a blocker.

Running-back-by-committee is alive and well in Kansas City. No back was on the field for more than 39% of the snaps. Both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon saw plenty of snaps in the passing game; there is no obvious indication that either was considered unfit in pass protection. Rookie Isiah Pachceo, however, was used predominantly on running snaps — which could be because most of his snaps were in the final part of the game, while the team was running out the clock with a big lead.

The Chiefs passed on 59% of their snaps — a lower percentage than we have usually seen. Some of that was due to how the team approached its last few drives — but some of it was also apparent in the game’s opening drives.

Defense All Pass Run Total 65

(100%) 43

(100%) 22

(100%) L'Jarius Sneed 57

(88%) 38

(88%) 19

(86%) George Karlaftis 51

(78%) 33

(77%) 18

(82%) Nick Bolton 50

(77%) 33

(77%) 17

(77%) Justin Reid 50

(77%) 33

(77%) 17

(77%) Juan Thornhill 50

(77%) 33

(77%) 17

(77%) Rashad Fenton 48

(74%) 33

(77%) 15

(68%) Willie Gay Jr. 42

(65%) 27

(63%) 15

(68%) Chris Jones 42

(65%) 30

(70%) 12

(55%) Michael Danna 36

(55%) 25

(58%) 11

(50%) Frank Clark 35

(54%) 23

(53%) 12

(55%) Jaylen Watson 33

(51%) 23

(53%) 10

(45%) Tershawn Wharton 33

(51%) 21

(49%) 12

(55%) Trent McDuffie 32

(49%) 20

(47%) 12

(55%) Carlos Dunlap 26

(40%) 18

(42%) 8

(36%) Bryan Cook 22

(34%) 16

(37%) 6

(27%) Derrick Nnadi 21

(32%) 13

(30%) 8

(36%) Khalen Saunders 16

(25%) 9

(21%) 7

(32%) Deon Bush 15

(23%) 10

(23%) 5

(23%) Darius Harris 15

(23%) 10

(23%) 5

(23%) Joshua Williams 15

(23%) 10

(23%) 5

(23%) Leo Chenal 10

(15%) 5

(12%) 5

(23%) Chris Lammons 8

(12%) 5

(12%) 3

(14%) Elijah Lee 8

(12%) 5

(12%) 3

(14%)

Defensive takeaways

In defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, we would typically see the starting safeties and outside cornerbacks on the field for nearly every play. But it appears that on Sunday, the team had three corners and two safeties on the field for nearly every snap. Sub-packages with a third safety were only rarely used. Until late in the game, safety Bryan Cook only saw four snaps — and Deon Bush didn’t appear until the final two drives, when it was clear starters were being rested.

Following cornerback Trent McDuffie’s injury, Jaylen Watson had 33 snaps in relief.

Rookie defensive end George Karlaftis played through the entire game — even after the reserves came on — except for two drives in which Carlos Dunlap was on the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, defensive tackle Chris Jones continued to see some use at defensive end — but at a very low rate. He had just seven snaps on the edge. Tershawn Wharton also saw some limited use on the outside.

For all the controversy surrounding linebacker Elijah lee’s presence (or non-presence) on the active roster, he was used almost exclusively on special teams after being elevated from the practice squad for the game. His only defensive snaps took place in the final two drives.

Special Teams Snaps Total 27

(100%) Deon Bush 20

(74%) Chris Lammons 20

(74%) Jaylen Watson 20

(74%) Elijah Lee 20

(74%) Bryan Cook 19

(70%) Jody Fortson 17

(63%) Noah Gray 16

(59%) Michael Burton 14

(52%) Darius Harris 13

(48%) Leo Chenal 11

(41%) Isiah Pacheco 11

(41%) Joshua Williams 11

(41%) Justin Reid 10

(37%) Tommy Townsend 9

(33%) James Winchester 9

(33%) Nick Allegretti 7

(26%) Orlando Brown Jr. 7

(26%) Geron Christian 7

(26%) Creed Humphrey 7

(26%) Prince Tega Wanogho 7

(26%) Andrew Wylie 7

(26%) Harrison Butker 6

(22%) Skyy Moore 6

(22%) Jerick McKinnon 5

(19%) L'Jarius Sneed 5

(19%) Joe Thuney 4

(15%) Trey Smith 3

(11%) Nick Bolton 1

(4%) Michael Danna 1

(4%) Mecole Hardman 1

(4%) George Karlaftis 1

(4%) Derrick Nnadi 1

(4%) Tershawn Wharton 1

(4%)

All Snaps Off Def ST Total Total 66

(100%) 65

(100%) 27

(100%) 158

(100%) Nick Allegretti 37

(56%) 0

(0%) 7

(26%) 44

(28%) Nick Bolton 0

(0%) 50

(77%) 1

(4%) 51

(32%) Orlando Brown Jr. 61

(92%) 0

(0%) 7

(26%) 68

(43%) Michael Burton 9

(14%) 0

(0%) 14

(52%) 23

(15%) Deon Bush 0

(0%) 15

(23%) 20

(74%) 35

(22%) Harrison Butker 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 6

(22%) 6

(4%) Leo Chenal 0

(0%) 10

(15%) 11

(41%) 21

(13%) Geron Christian 5

(8%) 0

(0%) 7

(26%) 12

(8%) Frank Clark 0

(0%) 35

(54%) 0

(0%) 35

(22%) Bryan Cook 0

(0%) 22

(34%) 19

(70%) 41

(26%) Michael Danna 0

(0%) 36

(55%) 1

(4%) 37

(23%) Carlos Dunlap 0

(0%) 26

(40%) 0

(0%) 26

(16%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 24

(36%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 24

(15%) Rashad Fenton 0

(0%) 48

(74%) 0

(0%) 48

(30%) Jody Fortson 22

(33%) 0

(0%) 17

(63%) 39

(25%) Willie Gay Jr. 0

(0%) 42

(65%) 0

(0%) 42

(27%) Noah Gray 36

(55%) 0

(0%) 16

(59%) 52

(33%) Mecole Hardman 36

(55%) 0

(0%) 1

(4%) 37

(23%) Darius Harris 0

(0%) 15

(23%) 13

(48%) 28

(18%) Chad Henne 5

(8%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 5

(3%) Creed Humphrey 66

(100%) 0

(0%) 7

(26%) 73

(46%) Chris Jones 0

(0%) 42

(65%) 0

(0%) 42

(27%) George Karlaftis 0

(0%) 51

(78%) 1

(4%) 52

(33%) Travis Kelce 42

(64%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 42

(27%) Chris Lammons 0

(0%) 8

(12%) 20

(74%) 28

(18%) Patrick Mahomes 61

(92%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 61

(39%) Trent McDuffie 0

(0%) 32

(49%) 0

(0%) 32

(20%) Jerick McKinnon 26

(39%) 0

(0%) 5

(19%) 31

(20%) Skyy Moore 13

(20%) 0

(0%) 6

(22%) 19

(12%) Derrick Nnadi 0

(0%) 21

(32%) 1

(4%) 22

(14%) Isiah Pacheco 16

(24%) 0

(0%) 11

(41%) 27

(17%) Justin Reid 0

(0%) 50

(77%) 10

(37%) 60

(38%) Khalen Saunders 0

(0%) 16

(25%) 0

(0%) 16

(10%) Trey Smith 29

(44%) 0

(0%) 3

(11%) 32

(20%) JuJu Smith-Schuster 43

(65%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 43

(27%) L'Jarius Sneed 0

(0%) 57

(88%) 5

(19%) 62

(39%) Juan Thornhill 0

(0%) 50

(77%) 0

(0%) 50

(32%) Joe Thuney 66

(100%) 0

(0%) 4

(15%) 70

(44%) Tommy Townsend 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(33%) 9

(6%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 49

(74%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 49

(31%) Prince Tega Wanogho 5

(8%) 0

(0%) 7

(26%) 12

(8%) Jaylen Watson 0

(0%) 33

(51%) 20

(74%) 53

(34%) Justin Watson 14

(21%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 14

(9%) Tershawn Wharton 0

(0%) 33

(51%) 1

(4%) 34

(22%) Joshua Williams 0

(0%) 15

(23%) 11

(41%) 26

(16%) James Winchester 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(33%) 9

(6%) Andrew Wylie 61

(92%) 0

(0%) 7

(26%) 68

(43%) Elijah Lee 0

(0%) 8

(12%) 20

(74%) 28

(18%)

Editor's Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL's game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks