Chiefs working out a free-agent placekicker on Monday

According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are working out free-agent placekicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday.

The University of Washington product first joined the league as an undrafted free agent for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. He now been with a total of six NFL teams — mostly in the offseason or as a practice-squad player. He’s appeared in seven games for the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers, making nine of 10 field goal attempts — but interestingly, just 12 of 17 extra-point attempts.

This is obviously in response to the ankle injury suffered by Kansas City placekicker Harrison Butker during the Chiefs’ 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Butker rolled his ankle during a first-quarter kickoff, forcing Kansas City to rely on safety Justin Reid as the emergency kicker.

Reid performed admirably — going 1-2 on extra points and driving most of the game’s remaining kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks — but Butker returned to kick the remaining extra points (and a 54-yard field goal) using an abbreviated two-step approach.

The most likely outcome is that the Chiefs will sign Vizcaino (or another player like him) to the practice squad, allowing Kansas City to elevate him to the active roster for up to three games as Butker recovers.