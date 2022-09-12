Arrowheadlines: Kyler Murray knows the Chiefs dominated the Cardinals

The latest

Kyler Murray on Cardinals’ Blowout Loss to Chiefs: ‘They Kicked Our Ass’ | Bleacher Reports

The Arizona Cardinals got off to a rough start to the 2022 season after suffering a 44-21 blowout loss at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. After the game, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t mince words when assessing how the game went. “They kicked our ass,” Murray told reporters. Murray completed 22 of 34 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns while adding a team-high 29 rushing yards in Sunday’s loss before being pulled with 1:47 remaining in the game. He failed to keep up with his counterpart, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was nearly pristine with 360 yards and five touchdowns on 30-of-39 passing.

NFL Week 1 grades: Trey Lance and 49ers get a ‘D’ after upset loss, Dolphins get an ‘A’ for thrashing Patriots | CBS Sports

A Chiefs Patrick Mahomes had five touchdowns, and the team scored 44 points, so it is tough to give them a grade other than an ‘A.’ The Chiefs proved they have the playmakers they need to make up for losing Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were two of the biggest stars of the game, scoring one and two touchdowns, respectively. The Chiefs dominated all day long as they shot out to a 14-0 lead in a game where they never trailed. Yes, it is only Week 1, but the Chiefs look like they are ready to make another deep playoff run this season.

Judging NFL Week 1 overreactions: Chiefs are better without Tyreek Hill? The Patriots will finish last? | ESPN

The Chiefs’ offense is going to be even better without Tyreek Hill The verdict: OVERREACTION. Look, don’t get mad here. I think the Chiefs’ offense will be one of the best in the league. I think Mahomes is a legitimate MVP candidate. I think they’ll win their division for the seventh year in a row. But I do not think they are going to score 44 points every week. The Cardinals are injury ravaged on both sides of the ball and were in no shape to resist this. Chiefs opponents aren’t going to commit this many unforced errors every week. The absence of Hill is still going to make defensive coordinators feel less terrified when they game plan against Kansas City. As long as they have Mahomes, the Chiefs will be able to score at a high level, and this year should be no different. But while they might be a more efficient offense without Hill, they won’t be as explosive. No team could. So while I am very high on the Chiefs, and I believe what Mahomes is telling us about how the diversity of the receiver crew will help him evolve as a quarterback (scary thought alert!), I’m not ready to predict they’ll set some kind of franchise scoring record just because they dropped 44 in the desert Sunday. Maybe they’ll prove me wrong.

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday’s games | NFL.com

Next Gen stat of the game: Patrick Mahomes generated a 110.6 passer rating versus 2-high safety shell (career-low 85.8 passer rating on such snaps in 2021). NFL Research: Patrick Mahomes is one of six players in NFL history with at least six career games with 5-plus pass TDs. He has played in 64 career games. The others played in at least 240-plus career games: Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Dan Marino.

​Chiefs fans outside KC were furious when CBS Sports cut away from Sunday’s game | Kansas City Star

CBS Sports thought so, as viewers outside of the Kansas City area were dismayed to learn the network was cutting to the Raiders-Chargers game in Los Angeles. With the Chiefs’ leading 44-15 at the time, that decision makes sense because the game between the AFC West teams was close. However, that didn’t sit well with Chiefs fans in other parts of the nation who wanted to watch Kansas City close out its 44-21 victory in Glendale, Arizona. Important note: Viewers in Kansas City saw the entire game. But here is what some Chiefs fans not in Kansas City were saying about the CBS decision.

i missed it CBS put the Chiefs game back on — Eddy (@eddyslavin420) September 11, 2022

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce joins exclusive club with 30th 100-yard receiving game | Chiefs Wire

Kelce was Patrick Mahomes’ top target against the Cardinals in Week 1, recording eight catches on nine targets for 121 yards and a touchdown. That performance marked the 30th time in his NFL career that he went over 100 receiving yards in a single game. It’s quite an impressive milestone for Kelce as the season gets underway. Only two other tight ends have ever recorded that many 100-yard receiving games in the history of the NFL. Those two players are former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski and former Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez. Kelce needs three more 100-yard receiving games this season to claim first place in NFL history.

KC Chiefs vs. L.A. Chargers: Where, when, odds... and let the AFC West battles begin | Kansas City Star

GEHA Field at Arrowhead will be red and rocking Thursday night. “We’ll be ready to go,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “Home opener at Arrowhead, it’s always important to win that on. And it’s against the Chargers and they’re going to be in the playoff picture and someone battling for the AFC West championship.” Betting line: Chiefs by 3 1/2.

Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (throwing hand) requires surgery, to miss several weeks | NFL.com

Head coach Mike McCarthy added after the game that it is a “significant” injury and that the team expects to learn more about Prescott’s availability on Monday morning. Prescott, who said he will undergo surgery Monday, described the injury as “much cleaner” than it could have been. He also echoed his coach’s and owner’s frustration with the injury and the night at large. “It’s very disappointing,” Prescott said. “But injuries happen. You can’t necessarily control it. It’s just unfortunate, obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. That’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just put out there. Wanting to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks. Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but I’ll do what I’ve always done any time adversity comes. Take it on headfirst, give it my best, and I’m sure I’ll come out of this thing better.”

New York Giants laud coach Brian Daboll’s commitment to ‘go for the win’ after successful 2-point try | ESPN

Brian Daboll didn’t think twice about whether his New York Giants should go for the 2-point conversion or kick the tying extra point with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining in his first game ever as a head coach. He was always going with the aggressive approach. Daboll indeed went for two, which the Giants converted on a shovel pass to running back Saquon Barkley, to upset the Tennessee Titans 21-20 at Nissan Stadium. It was New York’s first Week 1 win since 2016, which also happens to be the last time it made the playoffs. Why didn’t Daboll flinch when faced with the vital decision late in Sunday’s season opener? “Go for the win,” he said. “We’re going to be aggressive. That is what we want to do. That is the mindset I want the players to have. If it didn’t work, I can live with it. I thought that was the right decision.”

Source: Pittsburgh Steelers believe T.J. Watt suffered torn pec as he, Najee Harris leave OT win against Cincinnati Bengals with injuries | ESPN

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral during Sunday’s 23-20 overtime win against the Bengals in Cincinnati, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Watt is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm diagnosis, the source said. Both Watt and running back Najee Harris (foot) exited with injuries in the fourth quarter and were ruled out. Harris suffered a foot injury as the Steelers attempted to run out the clock, and he limped off the field. Harris was dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp, but he said earlier this week he was healthy. Watt came off the field a couple of plays later and went straight to the locker room after sustaining the pectoral injury.

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers back injury in loss to Dolphins | NFL.com

Jones was seen by multiple reporters entering the X-ray room at Hard Rock Stadium following the contest. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Jones’ X-rays came back negative and he will undergo further evaluation on his back when the team returns to Foxborough, Mass. In the first start of his second season, Jones went 21-of-30 for 215 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. The QB was sacked twice and also lost a fumble.

49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: ‘I have a lot of stuff to clean up’ | NFL.com

In his first game as the lead man for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Lance’s bad moments outweighed the good ones in a close 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Naturally, the second-year QB took the brunt of the criticism despite flashing his potential during what was his third career start. Lance was quick to list all the mistakes on his own accord following the defeat. “We made too many mistakes. Defense kept us in the game,” Lance said, via the team’s website. “I had a big miss to Tyler Kroft in the end zone. I tried to throw a perfect ball, but I should’ve just put it right on him, he was wide open. Turned the ball over, took a sack, then knocked us out of field goal range. I shouldn’t have missed Deebo Samuel on the third down, missed another third down to Jauan Jennings — just too many mistakes.”

