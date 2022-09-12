 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 1

Week 1 concludes with the Broncos and Seahawks on MNF.

Week 1 of the NFL season concludes with an interesting matchup: the Denver Broncos (0-0) on the road to face Seattle Seahawks (0-0) on Monday Night Football.

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson will now begin the second phase of his career against the team he’s served since being drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Facing him will be Geno Smith, who is now playing for his fourth team since he was taken in the second round of the 2013 draft. But his position may not be secure. If things go badly, former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock could step in.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 7-6-2

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (0-0) at Seahawks (0-0)?

view results
  • 68%
    Broncos
    (93 votes)
  • 31%
    Seahawks
    (43 votes)
136 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (0-0) at Rams (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 38%
    Bills
    (155 votes)
  • 61%
    Rams
    (248 votes)
403 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (0-0) at Falcons (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 88%
    Saints
    (185 votes)
  • 11%
    Falcons
    (24 votes)
209 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (0-0) at Panthers (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Browns
    (45 votes)
  • 79%
    Panthers
    (170 votes)
215 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (0-0) at Bears (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 91%
    49ers
    (188 votes)
  • 8%
    Bears
    (17 votes)
205 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (0-0) at Bengals (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 25%
    Steelers
    (53 votes)
  • 74%
    Bengals
    (157 votes)
210 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (0-0) at Lions (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 84%
    Eagles
    (172 votes)
  • 15%
    Lions
    (32 votes)
204 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (0-0) at Texans (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 92%
    Colts
    (185 votes)
  • 7%
    Texans
    (14 votes)
199 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (0-0) at Dolphins (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 33%
    Patriots
    (69 votes)
  • 66%
    Dolphins
    (137 votes)
206 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (0-0) at Jets (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 94%
    Ravens
    (189 votes)
  • 5%
    Jets
    (11 votes)
200 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (0-0) at Commanders (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 56%
    Jaguars
    (112 votes)
  • 43%
    Commanders
    (87 votes)
199 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (0-0) at Vikings (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 50%
    Packers
    (102 votes)
  • 49%
    Vikings
    (101 votes)
203 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (0-0) at Titans (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 9%
    Giants
    (18 votes)
  • 90%
    Titans
    (177 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (0-0) at Chargers (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Raiders
    (44 votes)
  • 79%
    Chargers
    (169 votes)
213 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (0-0) at Cowboys (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 54%
    Buccaneers
    (111 votes)
  • 45%
    Cowboys
    (91 votes)
202 votes total Vote Now

Let’s discuss the game here in the comments.

