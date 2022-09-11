 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs open as 3-point favorites over the Chargers in Week 2

Kansas City has a short week before a big game against a division opponent that also won its season opener.

By John Dixon
NFL: SEP 26 Chargers at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs will return home to play the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in their Week 2 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. (Arrowhead Time).

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a three-point favorite in the game.

In Week 1, the Chiefs were six-point favorites on the road against the Arizona Cardinals before defeating them 44-21. The Chargers are coming off a 24-19 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Sunday, the Chiefs’ offense didn’t skip a beat without departed wide receiver Tyreek Hill, scoring more points than it did in all but one 2021 game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and notched a passer rating of 144.2, building up a 37-7 lead before Kansas City began rotating reserve defensive players into the game during the fourth quarter.

In Week 1, the Chargers held Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr to a passer rating of just 69.1, sacking him five times — two of them on consecutive plays to end the final Raiders drive — and collecting three interceptions. Still, new Las Vegas wideout Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert turned in an outstanding game, going 26 of 34 for 279 yards and three touchdown passes.

