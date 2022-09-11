Patrick Mahomes answers doubters with 5 touchdowns in win over Cardinals

Over the years, many Kansas City Chiefs players will come and go; one thing that will never go (at least for the next 15 to 20 seasons — or so ) is the ability of one Patrick Mahomes.

All offseason long, Chiefs fans have had to endure ridiculous take after ridiculous take from the talking heads. The narrative being pushed is that Mahomes would take a step back without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is now a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Well, if 360 passing yards and five touchdowns make for taking a step back, head coach Andy Reid and company will take that every Sunday.

“Pat had a tremendous game,” Reid stressed to the media after the game. “30 for 39, that’s an incredible night.”

This was Mahomes’ fifth Week 1 as the Chiefs’ starter since taking over in 2018, and he’s 5-0.

“I think guys were just ready to go,” said Mahomes. “They were excited to get out there and show what we had. The whole offseason, everybody asked us the questions of what this offense, what this team was going to look like — and we always believed we were going to go out there and put on a show.”

Nine different players caught passes in Sunday’s 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, which should come as no surprise. Mahomes recently warned fantasy football owners about his receivers because the Chiefs are going to a new player every week.

The quarterback double-downed on that point following the game.

“Week 1, I think is important for everybody, but especially with our new guys, you want to set a tempo, you want to set the culture of how we do things,” stated the former MVP. “We run a tough training camp and guys grinded through that, but when it gets to the game, you kind of see who everybody is. I think you saw guys made plays whenever their number got called. Like I said, it’s going to come from everywhere.”

Even with that energy, Mahomes did not forget to find his favorite target: Travis Kelce. The tight end caught eight passes for 121 yards with a touchdown.

Kelce believes Mahomes is actually finding ways to be better, as difficult as that is to fathom given the start of his career.

“It’s just more consistent,” said Kelce. “Not to say he was any less a quarterback than he is today, but everybody’s always working to get better. If you’re not doing that in your profession, you need to take a look in the mirror. It’s just the hard-work mentality that he has, that he’s always trying to make not only this team better, but keep taking steps personally.”

As sweet as Sunday was, the Chiefs don’t have much time to soak it in, as the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers come to town Thursday night. Mahomes will look to build upon a start to the season in which he could not have played much better.