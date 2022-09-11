Andy Reid discusses 5 Chiefs injuries from Sunday vs. Cardinals

In what was an otherwise outstanding day for Kansas City Chiefs football after they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 44-21, the team did leave the game with several injuries.

Head coach Andy Reid had the update after the game.

#Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid on the injuries in the post game press conference. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/FbZB5vlrCq — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) September 12, 2022

“As far as the injuries go, (offensive lineman) Trey Smith hurt his ankle,” began Reid. “We’ll just see how he does here overnight. (Cornerback) [Trent] McDuffie strained his hamstring — we’ll see how he does and then (wide receiver) Justin Watson hurt his chest, so we got to see what that is, and then [Patrick Mahomes] landed on his wrist, and we’re doing all the work on that coming up here, so we’ll see how he goes. But he did that early [in the game] and finished. [Harrison] Butker — his ankle — he hurt that, but, again, he came in and kicked the field goals. Justin Reid, what a job he did there.”

Yikes.

The good news for the Chiefs is that their five injuries do not seem season-ending. The bad news is that this week — a short one before the team faces the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night — is not an optimal time to have so many walking wounded.

Of the injuries mentioned, Smith was spotted trying work through it on the sideline during the game, whereas Butker played to an extent, hitting a 54-yard field goal but holding back from kickoffs. Mahomes stayed in the game.

“I fell on it on that first touchdown,” described Mahomes. “I kind of just threw my hand back and fell on it. I just got looked at, and everything looked good, so hopefully it’s not something that lingers around, something that we can get cleared up quickly.

“It’s sore now for sure. But definitely, we went and looked at it and got all the X-rays and stuff like that. Everything looked good, so we’re happy with that and now, it’s a short week, so you got to be ready to go. As the season goes on, you’re going to have those bruises and stuff like that and you’re going to have to be able to play through them.”

Both McDuffie and Watson were ruled out, which could typically indicate something more serious.

Reid is scheduled to speak at Noon on Monday, when we should get more information.