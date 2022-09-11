 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trent McDuffie ruled out due to ankle injury

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie injured his ankle during the third quarter of the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

McDuffie rode to the locker room in the back of the cart, and Kansas City ruled him out a couple of minutes later. Both are bad signs when trying to determine if an injury is serious enough to cost someone playing time.

Fellow rookie Jaylen Watson entered the game to replace McDuffie and recorded a third-down pass breakup. The Chiefs should have an update on McDuffie after the game.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride