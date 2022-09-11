Trent McDuffie ruled out due to ankle injury

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie injured his ankle during the third quarter of the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

CB Trent McDuffie is out with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/6FruGAItBF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 11, 2022

McDuffie rode to the locker room in the back of the cart, and Kansas City ruled him out a couple of minutes later. Both are bad signs when trying to determine if an injury is serious enough to cost someone playing time.

Fellow rookie Jaylen Watson entered the game to replace McDuffie and recorded a third-down pass breakup. The Chiefs should have an update on McDuffie after the game.