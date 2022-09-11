 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Cardinals: highlights from the game

Kansas City traveled to Arizona for Week 1 of the NFL season.

By Pete Sweeney
It was the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals in the first game of the season. Here are all the Kansas City highlights:

Who else? In his 10th year, Travis Kelce starts the Chiefs off with their first touchdown

Another angle

An underhand touchdown to Clyde

The Chiefs have a backup kicker at safety — really

Clyde with his second score

